Gardener's World star Monty Don's stunning garden and 'scruffy' Tudor home he took 10 years to renovate - best photos

Gardener's World star Monty Don has the most incredible home, as you'd expect, in the tranquil and picturesque Herefordshire.

When he first found the historic Tudor hall house in 1991 with a two-acre abandoned field behind, the BBC star and his wife, Sarah, the couple embarked on a decade of restorations to transform it into the haven it is now.

WATCH: Monty Don films magical moment inside picture-perfect home

"When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation," Monty told The English Home. "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore."

He described it to the publication as: "A Tudor hall house characterised by a lot of 500-year old oak beams. Scruffy, quirky and spacious, it is designed around creative life rather than entertaining or impressing – there are 10 work rooms and studios but only one sitting room and four bedrooms."

Though it isn't made to 'entertain' or 'impress', Longmeadow is an undeniably breathtaking property, perfect for Monty, Sarah and their dogs. Scroll down to get a glimpse inside their magnificent home…

© Instagram The exterior Monty's home is breathtaking. The traditional red-brick exterior, and beautifully pruned box hedges, make you feel like you've stepped into the past. This particular photo captures one side of the house, but around the front, the Tudor design elements shine through, with oak timbers on show.

© Instagram Living room Monty's sitting room is the embodiment of cosy country living. Characterised by neutrals and earth tones, the space is light and airy, thanks to the oak-frame windows and white linen curtains. A voracious reader, the TV star has also installed bookcases along the back wall. At the centre of the room, Monty and Sarah have an armchair each, but more often than not, it's the dogs that occupy them! In the past, the Gardeners' World presenter has joked that it's "illegal" for the dogs to sit on the furniture, but it seems that his pets have other ideas.

© Instagram Kitchen Monty spends a lot of time in the kitchen. During his interview with The English Home, he even called it "the beating heart of the house." "It is a large farmhouse kitchen with a big open fireplace, long oak table where we mostly eat and, of course, a large Aga, which we bought in pieces from the corner of a builders' merchant in 1991 for £1,000," he told the publication. Above, you can also see the 500-year-old oak beams which adorn the interiors – a reminder of Longmeadow's rich history.

© Instagram The potting shed Since 2011, Longmeadow has served as the primary filming location for Gardeners’ World, and if you’re a die-hard fan of the show, you’ll be well-acquainted with Monty’s potting shed. Equipped with endless gardening tools and trays; this month the star’s been using the space to plant tulips in anticipation for spring 2024.