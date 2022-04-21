Monty Don films magical moment inside home – watch rare video

BBC Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don has given fans a very rare look inside his private home – and all for good reason. He filmed birds who had made themselves at home in the rafters of his property.

"The swallows are exploring the house looking for places to nest - swooping in and out through the garden doors," Monty captioned the video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don's country home has been invaded by birds

Fans loved seeing the majestic birds enjoying Monty's home. "What an honour!" wrote one and: "Wowsers how fabulous." Another warned: "They will make quite a mess."

The clip also revealed the star's pendant lighting and brimming bookcase. As well as authentic wooden beams, Monty's cottage has wooden-framed windows and batons on the ceiling.

The star has a stunning garden

It's one of the rare occasions that Monty has filmed inside his gorgeous property, as it's usually his outdoor space that gets showcased on his vibrant Instagram feed.

The garden at his home, Longmeadow, has plenty of space for the star to demonstrate his green fingered skills.

He impressed fans with his fruitful lemon trees earlier in the week. "Just makes it look very European," and, "That's amazing, they look fabulous," were among the comments.

Monty's garden is a hit with fans

His outdoor space is made up of different named gardens including the 'jewel garden' the 'herb garden', the 'paradise garden' and the 'dry garden'. Each one being just as beautiful as the next!

Monty lives with his wife Sarah and their two beloved dogs Nellie and Pattie. His grown-up children Tom, Adam and Freya are believed to live elsewhere.

The star disappointed fans earlier in the year when he revealed that there are no plans to bring back Big Dreams, Small Spaces. But there is hope as Monty explained to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 that he would be willing to do it again.

Monty explained to Zoe: "There are no plans, but I would love to. If anyone from the BBC is listening to that, myself and the production team would love to do more Big Dreams, Small Spaces. We've been asking the BBC about it for a number of years so watch this space. But as of yet, I am afraid not."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.