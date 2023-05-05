Gwen Stefani's fans explode with joy over latest family update – watch

Gwen Stefani, 53, left her fans reeling with delight after sharing a sweet update from her Oklahoma ranch with her husband Blake Shelton, 46.

The Voice judge shared an adorable video of a day at her country retreat, captioning it: "Island in the (country) sun with the fam gx."

The sweet clip showed the whole family getting involved in the farming at the ranch with Gwen dressed a baseball cap, a T-shirt and camouflage pair of trousers.

Gwen's followers were quick to share the love in their comments section. "Love when you share your home life! So beautiful," penned one, and: "The smartest thing you guys have ever done was to get those boys out there to do fun stuff like this!!" added another.

A third wrote: "It's so wonderful you have a life in both worlds, your incredible success, and then a wonderful life on a farm with your family, oh, and of course, what’s his name! I hope you and Blake get to be together for eternity.

It looks Gwen's sons are well and truly used to country life now, but it wasn't always the case. "The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed in an interview a while back.

Blake's ranch is in Oklahoma

Recently the family welcomed multiple new additions alongside Gwen's three boys, Apollo, nine, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16, – six adorable kittens!

Taking to Instagram stories, the mom-of-three posted an update of her 'growing babies' all snuggled up to their mom and feeding.

As well as their idyllic country ranch, the couple have another property, a $14 million house in Encino, California. Gwen and Blake purchased the home in May 2020, and it is completely different from the ranch with zany interiors throughout.

Their Oklahoma ranch even has a chapel on site

The master bedroom is an area that sparked a lot of attention online when Gwen shared a video of their boudoir.

The stars have an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room, which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.

Gwen has a zany bedroom at her LA home

There's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed. The couple's bedside tables look like works of art, with a large sculpture light sitting on top of a black cabinet.

The star loves unique interiors

Fans couldn't contain their excitement about having a look inside of their private bedroom. "That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and one fan joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the zany style of the four-poster.

