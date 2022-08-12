Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13m family mansion is a world of fun The Voice stars have chosen jaw-dropping interiors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are raising Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo between their Los Angeles home and Oklahoma ranch and the former is a world of colour.

MORE: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's secluded wedding ranch

Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home has 13,000 square feet of living space, and the couple purchased it for a cool $13million, according to Dirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's colour clash bedroom is so cool

Highlights a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area. The Voice judges allow their creative tastes to run wild inside, take a look…

The star has even shared an Instagram video from inside the bedroom of her LA pad, revealing a very bold multi-coloured bed!

In another clip, she revealed a huge portrait of her fiancé Blake upon the wall. The black and white piece is a statement feature – and a clear declaration of her love for him.

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, No Doubt star Gwen gave viewers a closer look at her quirky decor. The panelled walls are covered in snake print wallpaper and she has accessorised the room with baby pink candles and flowers.

Gwen has shown off her immaculate kitchen in various social media posts. While filming a TikTok video, her loyal fans were able to see inside her marble-clad cooking space. The monochrome marble wall is the most striking feature, and it is complemented by a large stainless steel extractor fan. The hit-maker also has wooden cupboards and a large kitchen island in the middle of the room.

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes cheeky confession about her love life with Blake Shelton

SEE: Gwen Stefani films never-ending ranch with Blake Shelton - and wow

From another angle, followers could see the kitchen's panelled wall – which is possibly where the star's fridge and freezer are cleverly concealed. She also gave a closer look at her range oven, with modern stainless-steel finish.

GALLERY: The best celebrity kitchens you need to see

Gwen and Blake's kitchen space continues into another adjoining room where they have a breakfast bar area and cupboards filled with crockery. The popstar had temporarily used it as a dressing room, adding a brimming rail of clothes to film a fun video for Instagram.

Singer Gwen showed off another room in her home decorated with monochrome marble. When filming a video for her fans, the star gave a peek inside what could be a small snug area. As well as a television set mounted on the wall, there is a fireplace underneath and a free-standing mirror in the corner.

Gwen appeared to share a look inside her living area at Christmas when she posted a photo of her decorated tree positioned on a zebra-patterned carpet in front of the window. A framed picture of one of her children hung on the wall in the background.

Read more HELLO! US stories here