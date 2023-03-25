All we know about Gwen Stefani's three sons amid arrival of new baby Gwen is mom to three sons - Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo

Gwen Stefani is a rock star, TV judge, entrepreneur and mom-to-three sons who are about to have their lives changed as their half-sister, Daisy Lowe, prepares to give birth to her first baby. Gavin Rossdale, Gwen's first husband and the father of her sons, is also the father of model Daisy, whom he welcomed with Pearl Lowe in 1989. Daisy, who lives in London, is expecting her baby with her property developer fiancé Jordan Saul.

Gwen, 53 and ex-husband Gavin are parents to sons Apollo, nine, Zuma, 14 and Kingston, 16. The former couple met in 1995 when her band No Doubt and Gavin's band Bush performed at a holiday concert. They married seven years later in 2002 but in 2015 Gwen filed for divorce.

Apollo, Daisy, Gavin, Zuma and Kingston in 2022

The boys split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, they spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

Kingston was born on May 26 2006, four years after Gwen and Gavin's wedding, and has begun sharing his life with fans on Instagram. The older he gets, the more Kingston looks like his rockstar father and the teenager is the first to recognize this, sharing a fan's side-by-side image of him and his dad, and remarking on the similarity between them.

Gavin has taken part in Instagram Lives with Kingston – much to the delight of fans. The teen, who lives in Los Angeles, has been dating his girlfriend Lola for several years, and Lola has also appeared in Gwen's Instagram videos - as you can see in the video below!

Zuma, 14, keeps himself out of the spotlight but often appears on his parent's social media accounts. Now in high school, the teen is almost his mom's height, and is a keen baseball fan.

To honor his birthday in 2022, Gavin shared a series of pictures, and captioned the post: "My sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed. Layers on layers. So happy you're mine. You've even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. And you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph."

Gavin with his three sons

Apollo, who celebrated his ninth birthday earlier in March, will no longer be the baby of the family when his half-sister Daisy welcomes her baby in the coming weeks.

He was almost called Jupiter, as Gwen once revealed that was the name she was first keen to call him. Gavin put his foot down though, and the former The Voice judge and her then husband went with Apollo - the name Apollo is the god of sun, light, music, and prophecy in Greek mythology.

Now, the three boys are being raised in a happy blended family; Gavin previously shared that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

Blake is helping to raise Gwen's three boys

The singer also revealed how fun his sons are when he said: "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together. But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Blake has also made the decision to step down from The Voice, after a decade as a judge on the competition show, to be there for his stepsons.

"You don't know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that's our kids," he said.

