Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's secluded ranch to escape the cameras revealed

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a jaw-dropping LA home where they are raising Gwen's three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, but they also have a dreamy country residence to escape to away from the media's glare.

Blake owns a 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma that is so beautiful they even tied the knot there last year.

Photographs on Blake's Instagram feed have shown off the eclectic interiors with a laidback vibe, but a social post by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard has revealed just how spectacular their residence is.

The all-white property is multi-storey with grand pillars outside a huge front porch and perfectly manicured gardens. So, in fact the 'ranch' is more like a megamansion! Take a look around…

Blake Shelton's idyllic ranch is huge!

It is believed Blake even built his own chapel on the land as a declaration of his love to Gwen and that's where they tied the knot - how sweet! The pair staged their engagement reveal in what appeared to be the venue in question, featuring religious symbols and a beautiful stained-glass window.

The incredible grounds of the property also made the perfect backdrop for the wedding photographs. The sun was setting behind the couple as they stood in an elevated position with a valley below them and the picturesque chapel in the corner of the frame.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could be getting married on his Oklahoma ranch

The No Doubt singer and Blake typically spend the majority of their time together in Los Angeles, but spent several months at the country star's rustic retreat during the coronavirus pandemic, along with Gwen's three sons – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The couple have given fans several glimpses inside the sprawling compound in social media posts.

The 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn and a home with four bedrooms.

Photos shared by Gwen and Blake have mainly showcased two areas of the property – the living room and dining room. The living room has vaulted ceilings with white wooden panelling on the walls and a huge chandelier hanging in the middle of the ceiling.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma

The living area has rattan-framed sofas with cream cushions surrounding a matching coffee table, with a television mounted on the wall opposite. In one corner of the room they even have a bar, which was trimmed with Hawaiian-style decorations in honour of Blake's tropical-themed birthday party in June.

Meanwhile, adding some personal touches to the room are a series of family photos that hang on the wall behind the bar.

The ranch is located on a 1,300-acre estate

The dining room also features the same wooden panelling on the walls and ceilings, and has windows offering views out to the ranch's sprawling grounds. A long dining table sits at the middle of the room surrounded by cream cushioned chairs, and a bright green parrot statue sits in one corner next to the window.

Adding even more colour are the double doors that lead outside, which have been painted bright blue, at contrast to the otherwise monochrome décor.

The couple have also bought a mansion in Encino, California

The couple's main home is a $14million (£10.7million) house in Encino, California, which they purchased in May 2020.

