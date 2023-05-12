Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan shares unseen look into private Wiltshire home

Mia Regan is firmly on our fashion radar, that’s for sure. Yet, the Gen Z It-girl also has a knack for interiors. Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend hails from Wilshire and on Thursday, she treated her avid Y2K style followers to a serene snap of her beautiful home. Let’s just say, it’s quite the contrast to her penchant for sartorial maximalism.
The 20-year-old posed for a mirror selfie in a tranquil bedroom setting in the countryside. The spacious room featured white walls, white bedding, a black radiator, wooden floors, large airy windsor a low bedside table, high ceilings and a modest chandelier light handing.
Mia, or Mimi Moocher as she is often referred to, looked casual in a £360 red and cream striped cardigan by Ami Paris paired with some low-slung khaki cargo-pants complete with a utilitarian brown leather belt.
Her platinum blonde mullet (yes, the eighties are back) was styled in a bedhead shaggy ‘do and she went makeup-free for the cool-girl selfie.
The model captioned the series of wholesome photos: “Swipe if you dare see sum real cuteness.” The image drop featured a picture of Romeo snuggled up in bed, a pub visit, a clip of her adorable long-haired dachshund Rufus and other clips from her at-home stay.
Mia’s flock of famous friends gathered in her comments section after she posted. Fellow Gen Z sensation Olivia Neill wrote: “Fantatsic swipe,” while boyfriend Romeo sweetly added: “I love uuuu.”
The Mia and Romeo style effect:
Mia and Romeo are the up-and-coming duo who are absolutely following in David and Victoria's stylish footsteps.
From the ruling the red carpet to perfecting off-duty cool during London and Paris Fashion Weeks, they’ve had some of the most epic fashion moments both together and individually. Mia is a reliable source for ethically sourced, vintage-inspired Y2K looks and is a potential designer in the making who already has a capsule collection with Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. Romeo on the other hand is absolutely his father’s son, always exuding an effortlessly suave agenda whether he's in a suit or a sweater.
The two together, therefore, are a match made in sartorial heaven.
Mia often treats her 600k followers to an outfit of the day (better know as 'OOTD' on social media) video where she models her look, gives us a twirl and then lists her outfit sources.
Her latest piece to catch out eye? A chunky leather belt that boasted a large gold buckle and two gold studded loops, threw us straight back to 2003.
Every cool-girl on the planet owned a belt of similar width in the 2000s: from A-listers to… well, us. The bigger the belt the better, and like almost every unexpected trend from the Y2K era, statement belts are making a comeback. The Gen-Z TikTok fashionista’s are currently rocking Sienna Miller-esque boho disc belts, and we think they might be onto something...
