Shirtless David Beckham unveils mind-blowing sauna at £12millon home The football legend turned up the heat on Instagram

David Beckham, 46, left fans swooning on Thursday after sharing a steamy shirtless photo from inside a sauna.

It's likely the star took the snap from his £12 million Cotswold's estate, where David and Victoria Beckham escaped to the countryside with their family this week while their youngest daughter, Harper Seven, is on half term. The Beckhams have decked out the country retreat with everything they'd need for an indulgent break, where David invested in an extra-special log cabin for the garden.

The structure is fitted with a sauna and steam room. Perfect for some rest and relaxation.

Taking to Instagram to share a moody selfie, David revealed several of his tattoos, many of which are dedicated to his family.

"Early morning sauna. I promise I’m enjoying it," David captioned his photo.

David shared a photo from inside the sauna

Fans were quick to react to the steamy post, rushing to the comments to share their love for the father-of-four's shirtless snap. "You just get better and better with age," commented one fan, while another penned: "Sauna in the morning is unusual, but relaxing!"

Teasing the star, a third fan wrote: "Don’t worry, even if you’re not enjoying it, we all are [laughing emoji]."

Many of David's tattoos are dedicated to his wife Victoria and their four children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and ten-year-old Harper.

He has his wife's name inked onto his right hand, above the words 'My love'. David has also sweetly paid tribute to his only daughter Harper, by having her name and the words 'Pretty Lady' etched onto his neck.

David invested in a sauna and steam room for his Cotswolds estate

A glimpse of David's 'mum' tattoo on his lower torso was also visible in the corner of his sauna snap.

David and Victoria's plush barn conversion in the Great Tew estate, Chipping Norton, boasts its own wine cellar, football court, swimming pool, four-foot deep lake and sauna – so it comes as no surprise that the Beckhams head there whenever they need an escape from the city.

The incredible property, which Money.co.uk and housebuyers4u.co.uk estimated to now be worth around £12million, has played host to some amazing star-studded parties, including Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.

