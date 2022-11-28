Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan's separate living quarters at David & Victoria's £31million home The young couple have been dating since 2017

David and Victoria Beckham's 20-year-old son Romeo has rekindled his relationship with model Mia Regan after rumours of their split during the summer were fuelled by the couple deleting all traces of each other on Instagram.

Romeo appears to be head-over-heels for the blonde beauty, taking to social media to publicly wish the "gorgeous" star a happy birthday earlier this month. The couple, who have dated since 2017, lead a mostly long-distance relationship due to Romeo's sporting commitments in Miami where he plays for Inter Miami FC.

When they are in the same country, it seems the love birds are yet to have secured their own place. For now, they get to cosy up in David and Victoria's £31 million mansion in London's affluent Holland Park…

The Beckhams' seven-bedroom family home has plenty of space for Romeo and Mia to hang out in, especially now Brooklyn Beckham has flown the nest to settle in the States with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Romeo shared a photo walking the dogs in upmarket Kensington

In fact, David and Victoria's jaw-dropping London townhouse even boasted totally separate living quarters for Brooklyn and Nicola when they were dating.

Now that Romeo's the eldest, it doesn't seem unlikely that the professional footballer has bagged his brother's former living space for himself and his long-term girlfriend.

Mia has long been part of the furniture in David and Victoria's homes. Back in 2020, when Romeo was just 17, the star gave fans a rare glimpse inside the kitchen at his family's Cotswolds home as he prepared a meal with his girlfriend.

Going live on Instagram Stories to document their food preparation, a doting Romeo revealed a sneak peek at the lavish living space, which features vaulted wooden ceilings and black marble worktops.

The couple are yet to secure their first home together

The property boasts beautiful gardens too, where the couple can also enjoy barbecues together in the summer, play football on their own football pitch and unwind in their log cabin that houses a sauna and steam room.

There is even a swimming pool to cool down in afterwards. Who needs your own place when you can stay at the Beckhams'?

