Celebrities with second homes in the countryside – from the Beckhams to Ed Sheeran

With their fast-paced careers and jet-set lifestyles, it's no wonder these celebrities love nothing more than spending time in the countryside to unwind and get away from it all – so much so they've bought their own second homes there.

From the Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat to Prince William and Kate's Sandringham home, discover which celebrities have second homes in the countryside…

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge reveals a glimpse inside Anmer Hall

David and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams own a stunning barn conversion in the Cotswolds, just a stone's throw away from Soho Farmhouse. The property boasts a beautiful garden with a lake, orchard, swimming pool and football pitch, along with luxurious interiors, including a vast dining room that is ideal for entertaining.

The family often visit the home on weekends and during the school holidays, and stayed there during the coronavirus lockdown. They primarily live at a £31million townhouse in Holland Park, but also have an incredible Miami penthouse which they use during time in the US for David's work with his soccer team, Inter Miami.

The Beckhams have a barn conversion in the Cotswolds

Prince William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given Anmer Hall as a wedding gift from the Queen when they married in 2011. The couple lived there in the early years of their children's lives before returning to London, and now tend to use the house for breaks during the school holidays.

The ten-bedroom home is located on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, and underwent extensive renovations before the couple moved in, which they have revealed occasional glimpses of in family photos and engagements from home that they undertook during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden's home in the Cotswolds is idyllic

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has an idyllic cottage in the Chipping Norton area of the Cotswolds, which she painstakingly renovated after purchasing it in 2012. The property provides the perfect weekend and holiday home for Amanda, her husband Chris Hughes, and their two children, and the photos she has shared on social media reveal it is beautifully designed throughout.

Prince Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall may have Clarence House as their official London residence, but they love spending time at their country retreats – the Highgrove Estate and Birkhall on the Queen's Balmoral Estate.

Prince Charles bought Highgrove in 1980, and transforming the garden has become a passion project for him. The gardens are open for visitors at certain dates throughout the year, and Prince Charles said it is one of his "great joys" to see the pleasure it can bring to people.

Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy spending time at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is reported to own 27 apartments, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million, including a £19.8million home in Notting Hill, London, and a country estate that has been dubbed "Sheeran-ville", in his home county of Suffolk.

It is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

Ed Sheeran has a vast estate in Suffolk

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman's main home is in Bristol, but she also owns a second property in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which offers stunning views of the Welsh coastline. The former Countdown star will also be able to enjoy staying in more rural locations thanks to her second holiday home, a van she is having converted into a campervan, which she has dubbed 'Vorders-Van'.

Carol Vorderman's second home is located on the Welsh coastline

