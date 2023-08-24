Martin and Shirlie Kemp's unbelievable laundry room transformation revealed

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp have dazzled us once again with their latest home transformation – a brand-new laundry room!

The couple revealed all on their home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9 with a series of new Instagram Stories uploaded on Thursday.

Firstly a 'before' picture of the former space, featuring wooden cupboards, beige floor tiles and beige worktops.

See what their laundry space looked like before

Then, the amazement came when they uploaded a picture of the space looking almost unrecognisable with white worktops and matching cabinets and a new wooden floor. The couple have gone for industrial-style lights over the workspace and a Belfast farmhouse sink.

Their new laundry room is Instagram worthy

The picture also reveals that Martin and Shirlie have had their washing machine and dryer built into the cupboards at one end of the room, and there are genius slots above each for handy baskets.

Their home account boasts over 140,000 followers, and the bio explains what fans can expect from the feed, as it reads: "Currently renovating our Victorian Home - Garden & Pig Shed. Home Is A Love Story."

The space is truly stunning

As well as their washing space, many other places within their home have been utterly transformed, including their family bathroom and family kitchen.

Howdens helped them design their dream kitchen, transforming it from a standard, drab cooking space into an all-white ultra-chic family haven. We particularly love the huge island with brass lights hanging above it. Fans loved the before and afters shared by the couple. with one writing: "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and a second adding: "Looking amazing."

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp is understandably proud of her pantry makeover

Their efforts continue outside too, with a beautiful garden blossoming with flowers and bountiful vegetables. When they first moved in, there was a dilapidated pig shed standing in the garden, and instead of knocking it down, Shirlie had big visions for it – and now it is a beautiful outdoor room.

It went from being a dark abandoned space to a bright and airy room with white walls and vintage furniture.

Their outdoor area has been transformed

When Martin first revealed the pig shed overhaul, he wrote: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

When Princess Kate requested a chat with Roman Kemp for their shared mental health awareness causes, he invited the royal to his parents' house, and the two of them sat in the transformed pig shed for a heartfelt chat! If it's good enough for royalty, it's good enough for us…