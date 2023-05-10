Shirlie and Martin Kemp reveal two new surprising residents at idyllic family home

Roman Kemp's parents Shirlie and Martin Kemp have been hard at work transforming their current property room by room, including tackling the vast garden.

Taking to their home renovation account, @maisonnumber9, the stars have shared a mesmerising video around their garden and transformed 'piglet' outbuilding, revealing that they now have two new residents – bunny rabbits!

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp films dreamy garden space

Shirlie wrote: "There's still so much I'd like to add but I need to make sure bunnies don't want to eat it all because as soon as I walk away the two sweetest cotton tailed bunnies come and play here and I don’t blame them."

In the comments, a fan asked: "Beautiful garden Shirlie! Have you named your two resident bunnies?" and to that Shirlie replied: "Yes I have Peter & Cottontail." How sweet!

Their outdoor area has been transformed

Shirlie also revealed her easy, anyone-can-do gardening technique, as she explained: "The wildflower seeds are sprouting up although I’m not quite sure what they will flower as I just threw a few different seed packets and hope for the best."

When Shirlie's husband Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, he praised his wife: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning!! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

The interiors of the shed are stunning

Fans loved seeing the pig shed glow up and couldn't wait to share their admiration in the comments section. "Wow, it looks amazing. Beautiful styling x," wrote one and: "Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come to my house for inspiration. So beautiful x," added another. A third remarked: "It's amazing what you can do, it looks beautiful."

It was an abandoned and crumbling old pig shed which Shirlie herself even described as a "ruin" and now it's a very chic outbuilding clad in stylish wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

LOOK: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's magical former home is a haven of creativity - photos

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate was invited to Roman Kemp's family home

The space has even been graced by royalty as the Princess of Wales sat down with Martin and Shirlie's son Roman to discuss her Shaping Up campaign, stressing the importance of early development of children.

During the Bank Holiday, the stars had a bit of a home mishap when they made a morbid discovery while decorating for King Charles' coronation.

REVEALED: Martin and Shirlie Kemp justify home decision after fan safety concerns

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp love renovating

Making the garden beautiful for the state occasion, they hung beautiful union jack flag bunting around the place but there was a bit of an issue with their giant flag when Shirlie realised draping it over the table made it look like a coffin. The singer explained: "Took the flag off of the table as it did look too much like a coffin [hands over eyes emoji]. Flags [are] now flying."

See the best of Martin and Shirlie Kemp's before and afters

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's kitchen

Check out the kitchen renovation

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's bathroom

Their bathroom has had a glow up

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's living room

Check out the Kemps' lounge

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.