Holly Willoughby shares beautiful garden photo amid This Morning time off

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has been enjoying her summer break away from the ITV show

Holly Willoughby, 42, is currently enjoying a break from her This Morning presenting duties and in her weekly Wylde Moon newsletter, the mother-of-three has shared a look into her private garden success over the summer.

Revealing a photograph of her bountiful hydrangeas, writing: "And talking of the back garden, my favourite Hydrangeas are starting to feel papery and turn green, meaning it's time to cut some stems and fill a vase so the summer can live on in my house all autumn/winter long. These blooms really are the gift that keeps on giving!"

Fans have previously seen another areas of Holly's beautiful outdoor space, including her vegetable patch where she likes to grow homegrown veggies.

© Wylde Moon The presenter showed off her 'favourite Hydrangeas'

The family have an outdoor furniture set, which is perfect for alfresco gatherings. We've even seen Holly out turning her burgers on the barbeque during a typical a rainy UK day.

© Photo: Instagram The This Morning presenter has a veg patch at her London home

The blonde beauty surprised her fans earlier this year when she inadvertently unveiled a very impressive outdoor kitchen set-up. A picture of her dad revealed the feature complete with blue cupboard doors, a pizza oven and a Belfast sink with a gold tap could be seen, and plenty of her fans picked up on the swish garden kitchen.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby shared a snap of her dad Brian in honour of Father's Day

One fan commented: "You have an outdoor kitchen? It looks amazing, however in bad weather with those lovely cupboards how does it not get ruined?" A second fan asked: "WOW is that an outdoor kitchen?" A third added: "It would be so nice to see more of your home."

The star revealed her luxurious garden furniture online

Holly shares her £3 million six-bedroom home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

As well as her garden space, the star has previously shared glimpses inside their beautiful abode.

The family have a lovely kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the vast space features matte white cupboards and matching worktops, and there is also a large island unit in the middle.

While enjoying lunch one day, Holly revealed the kitchen/diner from another angle, where there is a round dining table and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The star has a stunning abode

The living room has parquet flooring and features a grey sofa with a matching ottoman. Holly has styled up two white trays that sit on her ottoman, and they are filled with crystals and candles.

In the past, there has been a look at the TV presenter's staircase which has a grey and white striped carpet runner down the centre of the stairs. Very chic indeed!

When will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning?

While the doting mum has been enjoying time with her family over the summer and she's been spotted soaking up the sun in Portugal with her family, but now she's back home preparing for the kids to return to school. It's likely that we'll see the star back on our screens early September when term time resumes.