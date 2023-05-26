Martin and Shirlie Kemp's unbelievable new home before and afters will amaze you

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp may be well known for their vocals, but they also have an eye for interiors. The couple are currently renovating their Victorian property, and on Thursday they shared a selection of jaw-dropping before and afters that have to be seen to be believed.

As well as the main building, the pair have tackled their outbuilding, an old pig shed, and it looks completely unrecognisable in the new shots.

Before the transformation

The before images show it as a dark abandoned space, and after it's bright and airy with white walls and it has been beautifully styled with vintage furniture, elegant accessories and an array of enchanting blooms. How dreamy!

When Martin first revealed the pig shed overhaul, he wrote: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

The after shots are truly stunning

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the pig shed glow up. "Wow looks amazing. Beautiful styling x," wrote one and: "Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come my house for inspiration. So beautiful x," penned another. A third added: "It's amazing what you can do it looks beautiful."

Shirlie transformed their outdoor building

Shirlie herself described it as a "ruin" before the glow up, and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights. It is also where Roman and Princess Kate sat down for a chat during the Princess' visit to the family property, in aid of a mental health campaign.

Other rooms Martin and Shirlie have renovated include their family bathroom, main kitchen, as well as a complete overhaul of the separate cottage on site.

Their bathroom has had a glow up

Their former bathroom was plain and outdated and now it looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel with oversized marble tiles, a dresser with chic twin sinks and opulent gold mirrors. How plush!

Check out the kitchen renovation

Howdens masterminded their dream kitchen, transforming it from a standard, drab kitchen into an all-white ultra-chic cooking space. We particularly love the huge island with brass lights hanging above it. Fans loved the before and afters with one writing: "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and another adding: "Looking amazing."

We can't wait to see more of the amazing renovations!