Charles Spencer captures historic moment at Princess Diana's former estate on camera

Built in 1508, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer's ancestral home in Northamptonshire is steeped in history, so it comes as no surprise that he is continuously unearthing significant reminders of the past.

The latest one dates back to World War Two, Charles explained on his Instagram Stories. Next to a photo of a gold door handle with a carved sun face and intricate swirled branches, he wrote: "The correct key to a door - moved to @althorphouse from @spencer.house in WW2 - was inserted for 1st time in decades today #althorpunlocked." Althorp Unlocked is an in-house project that aims to match hundreds of unmarked keys in the housekeeper’s drawer to the locks in the property.

© Instagram

According to the website, Spence House was created for the First Lord and Lady Spencer between 1756 and 1766, and was used by several generations for the 'season'.

The aristocratic townhouse was let to private tenants before the Spencers moved out in 1927 and the house was leased to the Ladies’ Army and Navy Club. Despite being damaged by enemy bombs in the war, some crucial features remained including Charles' special door.

Charles' ancestral home

© Instagram Charles inherited Althorp following his father's death in 1992



Althorp House was previously owned by Charles' father, Earl John Spencer, and Charles spent several of his childhood years at the home with his sisters Princess Diana, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

After his father died in 1992, the sprawling 90-room, 550-acre property passed to Charles. It has played host to several big events in his life, including his weddings to his ex-wives Victoria Lockwood and Karen Gordon.

© David Goddard Princess Diana was laid to rest at the Oval lake



It is also where his late sister the Princess of Wales was laid to rest following her death in 1997. Diana was originally going to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but security issues saw Charles take matters into his own hands.

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares panoramic look at his sister Princess Diana’s gravesite

While the island on the Oval Lake is not open to the public, there is a special memorial nearby where visitors can pay their respects.

Historic discoveries

© Spencer1508 Charles shared archaeological findings at Althorp



Charles regularly updates fans about his home, including documenting archaeological digs that found a Roman Villa that stood on the grounds from around 100 AD.

He explained on Instagram: "Since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by the tale of an ancient Roman villa that lies beneath a field at Althorp.

"First located a century ago, it has remained an enigma ever since. Thanks to a brilliant team of experts, we’re now one step closer to unlocking the secrets of the people who lived at Althorp more than a millennium before my family settled here."

Aside from his key, one of his latest findings was a Japanese casket made of mahogany with ornate gold floral detailing.

Captioning the snaps, he wrote: "Update on #althorpunlocked - Lily opened an 18th-century Japanese lacquer cabinet & Ailsa unlocked an 18th-century Japanese lacquer casket-on-stand. (Nothing was found in either.) I wonder when either piece was last opened - and by whom?"

