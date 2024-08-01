Charles Spencer shares mysterious update on Princess Diana's childhood home following brother-in-law's death

Charles Spencer loves sharing updates of his famous family home, Althorp House, and on Wednesday posted a rather mysterious snap.

Taking to his official X account, the ninth Earl Spencer posted a series of photos of his team uncovering a Japanese casket at his historic abode, which he subsequently posted for eager fans to see.

Captioning the snaps, he wrote: "Update on #althorpunlocked - Lily opened an 18th-century Japanese lacquer cabinet & Ailsa unlocked an 18th-century Japanese lacquer casket-on-stand. (Nothing was found in either.) I wonder when either piece was last opened - and by whom?"

The ornate piece was certainly a sight to behold, made of mahogany with gorgeous gold floral detailing.

© David Goddard Althorp House has been in the Spencer family since 1508

"I love these small reports from your beautiful house. Living in such a beautiful estate and taking care of it seems like a dream. Thanks for sharing this with us. It’s very much appreciated!" one follower replied.

A second added: "What gorgeous lacquer work! One of those 'every answer (key opening) brings more questions' kind of projects... hope they are having fun with it."

© Tim Graham Charles shared a tribute to his brother-in-law Sir Robert Fellowes who died on 29 July

News of the historical discovery came just hours after Charles shared a heartfelt tribute to his late brother-in-law, Lord Fellowes, who died aged 82 on 29 July.

Sharing a screenshot of his obituary in The Times, Charles wrote: "My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us. A total gentleman - in all the best meanings of that word - he was a man of humour, wisdom, & utter integrity. I'm deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law."

© PA Images Lady Jane married Robert in 1978

Lord Fellowes married Lady Jane Spencer, Charles' elder sister, in 1978. He was also one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's chief courtiers, assisting her through her infamous "annus horribilis" in 1992, helping her navigate through three royal divorces and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Robert was working for the Queen when Princess Diana, his sister-in-law, died, and he was part of the small team that advised the Queen to return to London from Balmoral.

Despite having a strained relationship with the late Princess of Wales, when she died, he said: "I was deeply fond of her. She was a very good person. She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I'm sad for people who have that situation."