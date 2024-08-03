The Ambani family's $2.26 billion property portfolio: Indian ancestral home, Dubai villa & more

With an estimated net worth of $117 billion, Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's worldwide property portfolio is as luxurious as you'd expect.

The Reliance Industries chairman and his family can enjoy world-class amenities from the privacy of their own homes, which range from Mumbai to New York and Buckinghamshire.

The Ambani ancestral home even played host to part of Mukesh's son Anant's recent wedding with Radhika Merchant. The couple kicked off their months-long celebrations with a gathering at their 100-year-old mansion in Chorwad.

Take a look at everything we know about the memorial house and the Ambani family's other sprawling homes…

Chorwad - $11 million

Located in the Junagadh district of Gujarat, the bungalow was where Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani spent his childhood.

Don't be fooled by the categorisation of the home as a bungalow – to be clear, the large property is set on 1.2 acres of land and is sectioned into private areas for the family (such as the coconut palm grove) and public areas open to tours.

Worth a reported $11.9 million, it was originally called Mangarolvalano Delo, but it is now the Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House. The family have regularly updated and restored the historic property while maintaining its original features, including antique furniture and chandeliers.

Antilia - $2 billion

© Getty Mukesh Ambani's private residence at Antilia was decorated with fairy lights and flowers

Worth a whopping $2 billion, the Ambani family home on Altamount Road (aka Billionaire’s Row) in south Mumbai is the world’s second most expensive residence after Buckingham Palace.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the 400,000-square-foot tower – which stands at 568 feet – features three helipads, a 168-car garage, multiple swimming pools, a temple, a movie theatre, a snow room and hanging gardens.

© Getty The family have a six-floor residential area inside the 27-storey building

When they're not using the amenities, the family can retreat to their private six-floor residential area inside the 27-storey building.

Named after a phantom island in the Atlantic Ocean, Antilia was completed in 2010 by Australian-based company Leighton Holdings.

© Kaushal Punatar & Ajay Patil / SplashNews.com Rihanna departs India post her performance at Anant Ambaniâs Pre-Wedding In Jamnagar, India

Anant and Radhika enjoyed a private wedding celebration at the home in April, where the exclusive guest list included Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, as well as Rihanna and Justin Bieber who performed at the event.

Stoke Park - $73 million

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock The former members club, hotel, spa, gym and 27-hole golf course was sold in 2021 to Reliance Industries

The Ambani family have recently sparked controversy after Reliance Industries purchased Buckinghamshire golf and country club Stoke Park in 2021 for £57 million (or $73 million).

Nestled amidst 300 acres of parkland and lakes, it has offered the perfect cinematic backdrop for movies and TV shows such as Goldfinger, Tomorrow Never Dies and The Crown.





The estate features a 49-room hotel, 13 tennis courts and a 27-hole golf course, but the Ambanis set out plans to modernise the property and amenities.

By closing its doors to the public during the renovations, and reportedly planning further wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika with the likes of Boris Johnson in attendance, locals have expressed concerns that the commercial property is being used for private purposes.

Mandarin Oriental - $98 million

With bases spread across the world, the billionaire family wanted to ensure they had some property investments in New York.

In 2022, Mukesh purchased a majority stake in the five-star hotel Mandarin Oriental for a reported $98 million. Reliance Industries acquired Columbus Centre Corporation (Cayman)'s 73.4% stake in the property.

Located between the 35th through 54th floors of the Time Warner Center, the hotel offers guests expansive city views overlooking the Hudson River, the Manhattan skyline, and Central Park.

Amenities include a 14,500-square-foot spa and a fitness centre with a 75-foot lap pool.

Palm Jumeirah Villa - $80 million

© KARIM SAHIB The tree-shaped Palm Jumeirah island is known for its luxurious hotels and villas

Dubai is home to some of the rich and famous, including the Ambanis. Mukesh purchased a 10-bedroom beach villa at the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island in August 2022 for a reported $80 million for his son Anant.

© Jochen Tack/imageBROKER/Shutterstock Mukesh purchased a private villa on The Palm Jumeirah for his son (not pictured)

Inside the 3,000 square feet mansion sits indoor and alfresco pools, a salon and a spa, while it leads to a private 70-metre beach.

