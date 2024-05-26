Fans share love for incredible spring scene at Princess Diana's family home

Princess Diana moved to Althorp House in Northamptonshire when she was 14 and her younger brother Charles was 11.

The Princess was later laid to rest on the grounds of the estate following her tragic death, and Charles Spencer has been custodian of the house and grounds since their father died in 1992.

Both he and Althorp's conservation manager, Adey Greeno, occasionally give behind-the-scenes glimpses of the stunning residence, and Adey did just that again on Sunday.

He took to social media site X, where he posted a gorgeous glimpse of some of the captivating wildlife who also call Althorp home, sharing photos of a couple of deer feeding on a tree.

Alongside the sweet close-up snapshots, he wrote: "A brace of roe deer in the park this morning. Doe and buck were both enjoying the oak leaves… #Spencerestates."

His followers rushed to "like" the post, with one aptly responding with hearts and deer emojis.

More about Althorp

The estate is a grade 1 listed stately home located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harleston.

It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on 13,000 acres in Northamptonshire, 550 of which are the house and gardens.

Charles, who recently released a poignant memoir detailing his difficult experience at boarding school, took on the role of custodian when he became the 9th Earl Spencer.

Princess Diana's resting place

Elsewhere on the estate, Princess Diana is buried on an island on the Oval Lake, a serene part of the grounds that visitors cannot access.

However, there is a dedicated temple on-site where Diana's brother allows people to leave floral tributes and messages to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother.

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote movingly about visiting the island with his wife Meghan Markle, where they left flowers and later shared with each other that they had both prayed for the mother-of-two's guidance

Princess Diana's Althorp 'dream'

Princess Diana originally wanted to move back to the property after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles) but that sadly wasn't able to happen for security reasons.

As Charles Spencer explained in an interview years later: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward. But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible.

"The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn't see it."

Recently, the father-of-seven shared a glimpse of the estate that showcased some sweet visitors. Sharing a stunning video, he wrote: "A goose fly-past first thing this morning, over @althorphouse – a wonderfully noisy start to the day."

Diana's other homes

Later, Diana shared Highgrove House near Gloucestershire, and an apartment in Kensington Palace with Charles and their two children.

She remained at the Palace following the divorce.