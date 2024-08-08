Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole Middleton's disco room at £4.7m mansion is 'heart of the house'
michael and carole Middleton and their home© Getty,Shutterstock

Carole Middleton's disco room at £4.7m mansion is the 'heart of the house'

The Princess of Wales grew up with siblings Pippa and James Middleton in Berkshire

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
3 minutes ago
Carole Middleton is the co-owner of a pretty impressive countryside mansion in Berkshire with her husband Michael Middleton where they raised the Princess of Wales and her younger siblings Pippa and James.

The £4.7 million childhood home of Prince William's wife is a thing of beauty making it hard, one would assume, to choose a favourite feature.

Carole and Michael Middleton seen on the second day of Royal Ascot© James Whatling
Carole and Michael Middleton raised their children in Berkshire

However, the Middleton matriarch revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping that she has a soft spot for her country chic kitchen. 

bucklebury manor© Shutterstock
Bucklebury Manor is enormous

"It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house," the mother-of-three said, revealing that she also used her kitchen as a workspace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video shared by James Middleton in 2020, royal followers were shown a glimpse of Carole's kitchen with neutral tiles and traditional Aga which is said to keep the space feeling warm. 

James middleton with dog in kitchen© Instagram
James was seen in Carole's kitchen

But it appears the kitchen isn't just a functional room in the house for Kate's mother. "I love a kitchen supper," Carole said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

This is a tradition she has continued with her seven grandchildren. In a 2021 interview with GH, the former air hostess said: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Though the Middleton home at Bucklebury Manor is a rustic haven, the royal's mother isn't one to laze around. The businesswoman revealed: "I'm not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time. I have a lot of energy and enjoy my work."

carole michael middleton bucklebury family home© Getty
Their home is set in the countryside

Kate's own kitchen 

A love of spending time in the kitchen is something the Princess has inherited. In 2021, a video was shared on Instagram of Kate baking with her three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, ahead of a Platinum Jubilee street party. 

See inside the Princess of Wales' kitchen

The royal has previously spoken about her love of baking, especially when it comes to her children's birthday cakes.

During the 2019 episode of Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate revealed she "stays up until midnight" to make a special cake for the birthday boy or girl. 

kate middleton mothers day cake© Instagram
George, Charlotte and Louis' cake for their mum

DISCOVER: Prince William and Princess Kate's abandoned home that few people know about

It is a passion that has rubbed off on the young royals as they made her a Victoria's sponge to celebrate Mother's Day in 2021.

