Carole Middleton's disco room at £4.7m mansion is the 'heart of the house'

Carole Middleton is the co-owner of a pretty impressive countryside mansion in Berkshire with her husband Michael Middleton where they raised the Princess of Wales and her younger siblings Pippa and James.

The £4.7 million childhood home of Prince William's wife is a thing of beauty making it hard, one would assume, to choose a favourite feature.

© James Whatling Carole and Michael Middleton raised their children in Berkshire

However, the Middleton matriarch revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping that she has a soft spot for her country chic kitchen.

© Shutterstock Bucklebury Manor is enormous

"It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house," the mother-of-three said, revealing that she also used her kitchen as a workspace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video shared by James Middleton in 2020, royal followers were shown a glimpse of Carole's kitchen with neutral tiles and traditional Aga which is said to keep the space feeling warm.

© Instagram James was seen in Carole's kitchen

But it appears the kitchen isn't just a functional room in the house for Kate's mother. "I love a kitchen supper," Carole said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

This is a tradition she has continued with her seven grandchildren. In a 2021 interview with GH, the former air hostess said: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees, and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Though the Middleton home at Bucklebury Manor is a rustic haven, the royal's mother isn't one to laze around. The businesswoman revealed: "I'm not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time. I have a lot of energy and enjoy my work."

© Getty Their home is set in the countryside

Kate's own kitchen

A love of spending time in the kitchen is something the Princess has inherited. In 2021, a video was shared on Instagram of Kate baking with her three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, ahead of a Platinum Jubilee street party.

The royal has previously spoken about her love of baking, especially when it comes to her children's birthday cakes.

During the 2019 episode of Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate revealed she "stays up until midnight" to make a special cake for the birthday boy or girl.

© Instagram George, Charlotte and Louis' cake for their mum

It is a passion that has rubbed off on the young royals as they made her a Victoria's sponge to celebrate Mother's Day in 2021.