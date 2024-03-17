Princess Kate 'denies help at home' and insists on cooking for George, Charlotte and Louis amid surgery recovery

The Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye amid her planned abdominal surgery has led to great speculation amongst royal watchers and wild conspiracy theories swirling about the Princess' condition online.

Speculation intensified after Kensington Palace shared an edited photo of the royal with her three children on Mother's Day, which Kate later apologised for. A new report published in The Times, however, reveals that sources close to the family have seen Kate present at her children's school in recent weeks.

WATCH: Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

"Kate has been at Lambrook to support the children," reads the report, which also adds that Prince William cheered on his daughter, Princess Charlotte, at a football match on Thursday.

While the Princess of Wales has kept an incredibly low profile from the royal spotlight, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have remained her priority - with a particular effort made to keep up the family's 'normal routine' at home.

Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, added: "After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner," despite recovering from surgery.

© Mark Cuthbert The Princess of Wales has been seen supporting her children at Lambrook school, per The Times

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a major change to their royal lifestyle in 2022 when they uprooted their lives at Kensington Palace in favour of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

In a bid to give their children a 'normal' upbringing, Kate and William decided that Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the family's former live-in nanny, would not relocate with the family. Instead, it seems the couple prefer to raise their children alone, with their four-bedroom country bolthole acting as a safe haven for the children to grow up away from the hustle and bustle of London.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor from London in 2022

While Prince William has admitted he's not the most gifted in the kitchen, Princess Kate has often shared an insight into her passion for cuisine, favouring home-cooking for her children without the help of a royal chef.

From her spicy curries to homemade pizzas, we're sure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis enjoy their mother's cooking after a long school day.

© Getty Princess Kate is a fan of cooking, while her husband has admitted he is no chef

The Princess of Wales previously told Mary Berry that her three kids actually really enjoy eating their greens. "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favourite - Louis absolutely loves beetroot," she told the former Great British Bake Off star.

Kensington Palace has denied any rumours about the royal's absence amid her ongoing recovery. The Princess is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."