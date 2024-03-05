Gary Goldsmith's Ibiza mansion where he hosted niece Princess Kate - inside photos

It will surprise many royal followers that among the reality TV stars and actors of this year's Celebrity Big Brother, going into the house is a millionaire with some serious royal connections - a blood relation, in fact.

Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of her mother Carole Middleton, is set to appear on the cult ITV reality show alongside music mavens Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, as well as 2022 Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and OG Real Housewife of Cheshire Lauren Simon.

© Ray Burmiston Gary Goldsmith has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house

But before he entered the iconic Big Brother house, the 58-year-old businessman resided in the party capital of Europe in an impressive Ibizan mansion.

© Shutterstock Gary Goldsmith is the Princess' uncle

The CBB star lived with his daughter Tallulah, now 21, whom he was seen walking arm-in-arm with into the 2017 wedding of the Princess' sister Pippa Middleton.

© Getty Gary Goldsmith was spotted attending Pippa Middleton's wedding

In 2013 the reality TV star invited HELLO! into his Ibiza home. Take a look at the best photos of the impressive property…

The exterior © Tony Ward/HELLO! Before stepping inside Gary's mansion, you can't help but admire its exterior. As you would imagine for a home in such sunny climes the abode is made from neutral stone with an incredible balcony that no doubt offers insane views.



The open-plan downstairs © Tony Ward/HELLO! Take a step inside and you will see the open-plan downstairs. The businessman, who made his fortune in the recruitment sector, has designed a space with granite flooring that is typical of a holiday home with mahogany double doors that open out to the garden. The eagle-eyed amongst us will notice the grand piano that accessorizes the space.



The living room © Tony Ward/HELLO! Another angle of the downstairs revealed the relaxing living room. The space is home to an L-shaped striped sofa and a red and cream checked rug which break up the neutral walls and stone pillars. There are several sets of double doors in the home leading to the outdoors which make the room feel light and airy.



The bedroom © Tony Ward/HELLO! Gary added a pop of colour to the home in the bedroom. Though the mahogany features carry up from downstairs, added interest has been added through the red bedding and unexpected zebra print rug.



The dining room © Tony Ward/HELLO! The area where the family can enjoy a home-cooked meal is equally calming in aesthetic. The main feature dominating the space is a deep wood rectangular dining table with white chairs surrounding it. Dimension has been added to the room with a coordinating mahogany unit and the red drapes.



The bathroom © Tony Ward/HELLO! The bathroom feels like a continuation of the downstairs aesthetic in terms of tone. The space is fit for a 2000s spa with its checked tiles and square brown bathtub.

