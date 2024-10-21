Tom Cruise's bizarre sleeping arrangements at former home with Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise is arguably one of the most famous movie stars there is.

The Hollywood A-lister has become synonymous with the big screen over the course of his 40-year career, whether because of his epic action movies like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, or classic court drama A Few Good Men.

Therefore, it's unsurprising that the actor, 62, with an estimated fortune of $600 million, has used his coins to level up his homes over the years, in more ways than one.

While some celebrities opt for spa-quality saunas, state-of-the-art gyms and recording studios in the comfort of their home, Tom previously installed what was dubbed a "snoratorium" in his lavish abode.

Around 2011, before he and his then-wife Katie Holmes announced their separation and subsequent divorce, it was reported that the Vanilla Sky actor had converted a spare bedroom at their Beverly Hills mansion into a fully "sound-proofed, atmospherically controlled" place to get some shuteye without causing a disturbance.

With the house valued at $20 million when they bought it in 2007, it's not surprising the sprawling property was big enough to accommodate multiple rooms with differing functions.

While at the time the room was installed, Tom's representatives confirmed to MailOnline that he and Katie did not sleep in separate rooms, it's certainly not the only time the award-winning actor's sleeping habit has made headlines.

Earlier this year, the actor, who is also a trained pilot, was seen flying a helicopter in south London while wearing a nose strip, said to be a device to aid snoring.

Tom Cruise's property empire

After splitting from Katie in 2012, Tom kept the Beverly Hills property - a 10,000-square-foot mansion nestled in the heart of Hollywood.

It had seven bedrooms, tennis courts, a large swimming pool, a wine cellar and nine bathrooms.

Tom eventually put the home on the market for $45 million but it ended up selling for $40 million to private equity billionaire Leon Black in 2016.

The movie star also had a compound in Colorado that he bought during his marriage to Nicole Kidman but sold it the same year for the same price of $40 million.

Tom has also had homes in Clearwater, Florida, plus he had another Hollywood Hills compound which he sold for $11.4 million, as well as homes in England.

The actor spends a lot of time in the UK as it's been said he prefers a quieter life as the locals do not disturb him.

Not only that but the majority of filming for the more recent Mission: Impossible movies has been conducted in the UK at various different studios in the south of England, so having a base in England is handy.

Tom spends a lot of time at his property in Biggin Hill, Greater London. The area sits 210 metres above sea level, with its main claim to fame being the Biggin Hill Airport, which not only hosts breathtaking air shows but is also known for its private jets – perfect for the actor who is a self-confessed aeronautical fanatic.