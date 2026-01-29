Tom Cruise's £35m abandoned London pad where he hid in plain sight

Tom Cruise has made his love for the UK more than clear over the decades. That's why fans were so shocked to learn he was leaving behind his luxurious Knightsbridge apartment for a new chapter in America.

The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible star owned a penthouse overlooking London's Hyde Park, which he purchased in 2021 and was spotted leaving earlier this month.

Hailing from New York, the Hollywood actor is reportedly heading back stateside, and his staff were seen shifting packed-up boxes from his British city dwellings.

A self-proclaimed "Anglophile", Tom's departure from London will come as a surprise to many after he so regularly expressed his devotion to England and its culture. He was previously quoted as saying in 2022: "I spend a lot of time in Britain, and that's not just for work reasons. I just love being here. It's a fantastic blend of old and new... Britain is trendy, too, and has a lot that other countries then copy."

Friends in high places

Aside from visiting the country for various work commitments, over the last 40 years, Tom has integrated himself into Britain's culture and high society life while on its shores. From outings to Wimbledon Centre Court to weekend strolls in Hyde Park, he proved himself to be quite the budding Londoner - so much so, he wasn't often recognised going about his daily life, despite being so famous.

The actor was also well-loved by British natives, so much so that the guest list for his movie premieres included the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Tom Cruise helped Kate Middleton up some stairs on the red carpet

Joining him on the red carpet for the official premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Prince William and Princess Kate dazzled in sleek black tie ensembles for the star-studded evening in Leicester Square.

On the evening, Kate wore a Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline. The garment was a black column style with a white band across the top. For accessories, she added Robinson Pelham's Tsar Star diamond earrings in 14ct white gold. At her side, William looked dapper in a McQueen suit and C&J embroidered shoes.

Appearing dapper in a dark navy suit, Tom was pictured chatting and laughing with the senior royals, and he even helped Kate up some stairs, taking her hand and leading her down the red carpet. Following the event, it was assumed he returned to his London flat.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images He is pals with Prince William

Awarded for his contribution

The action blockbuster star hasn't only made an impression on people in the UK but also on entire industries. Last year, he was awarded a BFI fellowship by the British Film Institute for his work as a producer and his contribution to the UK film industry.

At the event in May 2025, BFI chair Jay Hunt said of the star: "Tom has also been a truly astonishing partner to the UK industry, a filmmaker whose energy lifts every set he walks on, whose imagination fills screens across the world, and whose example shows what can happen when you put story, craft and audience first."