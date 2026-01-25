Tom Cruise returns to the US after surprise exit from £35m London apartment

It's no secret that Tom Cruise has a love affair with life in the UK. But now, it seems the Mission: Impossible star, 63, is leaving it all behind as he has been spotted moving out of the apartment he owns in Knightsbridge.

According to the Daily Mail, the New York native is set to return to the US after staff were seen packing up and removing boxes from the London pad he purchased in 2021. The reason for his move is yet to be explained, but fans will no doubt be surprised by the upheaval, as he has long proclaimed his love for Britain.

© Getty Images Tom Cruise is on the move

"I guess I am an Anglophile. I spend a lot of time in Britain, and that's not just for work reasons. I just love being here," the star admitted in 2022. "It's a fantastic blend of old and new... Britain is trendy, too, and has a lot that other countries then copy."

Tom's love affair with the UK

Tom has certainly got stuck into UK life, forming a bond that transcends a filming base. He would enjoy walks in Hyde Park, which he could see from his apartment, has made appearances at Wimbledon's Centre Court and Glastonbury festival, and has even had meetings with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who joined him at Odeon Leicester Square for his Top Gun: Maverick premiere in 2022.

© Getty Tom Cruise took the princess by the hand at the Top Gun premiere

Tom also joined Prince William at a fundraising event for the London Air Ambulance charity in February 2024. "We have a lot in common," the Jerry Maguire star said of his bond with the prince. "We both love England, and we're both aviators, we both love flying."

© WPA Pool The Prince Of Wales speaks to Tom Cruise as he attends London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner

Where will Tom Cruise move to?

It is yet to be confirmed where Tom has his sights set, but it was reported in 2025 that the actor was eyeing up properties in the Cotswolds region of the UK. If he made the move, he would join fellow American A-listers Beyonce and Jay Z, and Ellen DeGeneres in living there.

That said, the UK isn't the only place where Tom has laid down roots. In 2017, Tom spent $9.5 million on a two-level penthouse in Clearwater, Florida, located just blocks from the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, of which Tom is a member.

© Getty Tom Cruise looks on from the Royal Box during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024

Until 2021, he also owned a ranch in Colorado covering 320 acres of land.