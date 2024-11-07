King Charles' secret sanctuary to grieve for the late Queen revealed

King Charles, 75, has an array of royal residences to choose from but there is no doubt that his countryside abode, Highgrove House is one of his favourites. The secluded spot holds a special place in his heart, and in the new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property.

In the book, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts.

He goes on to say: "Aside from religious high days and holidays, the King has preferred to worship privately, often at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace. He also had his own 'sanctuary' built in the garden at Highgrove and made of natural cob (clay and straw)." Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

During the period of mourning after the Queen's death, Charles took time to find solace at his Gloucestershire retreat, so it would seem only fitting that the monarch used this private space to reflect on the sad loss of his mother.

It isn't unusual for royals to have their own private place to worship as Prince Andrew's residence, Royal Lodge has its own chapel, The Royal Chapel of All Saints, in its grounds. Additionally, there is the aptly named Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, which was created for Queen Victoria originally.

What is Highgrove Estate like?

Highgrove House is a Georgian residence surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Charles installed when he first renovated the house. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens. The gardens are opened up each year for visitors to come and marvel at the magical scenery.

Who owns Highgrove Estate?

Highgrove was bought by the Duchy of Cornwall, so has now been inherited by Charles' eldest son, Prince William, following his accession to the throne.

While the changes mean that the new Prince of Wales is effectively his father's landlord, it is expected that the King will continue to stay there and Highgrove won't be inhabited by Prince William and Princess Kate or their children.