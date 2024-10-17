King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas plans at royal homes

Like it or not, Christmas is creeping up on us, and nobody is more aware of the impending festive season than King Charles and Queen Camilla.

A statement from the Royal Collection Trust's press office shared details of the royal family's Christmas plans – including an exciting royal first.

© Getty King Charles is ready for the festivities

A festive royal first

The statement revealed that Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will be decorated with "magnificent Christmas displays," while Buckingham Palace will be offering exclusive tours during the festive period.

In an exciting addition, for the first time, miniature decorations will be added to the tiny rooms of Queen Mary's Dolls' House at Windsor Castle, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the largest and most famous dolls' house in the world.

Windsor Castle Christmas plans

As is traditional at the family's Berkshire home, the highlight of this year's Christmas decorations will be a towering 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, grown nearby in Windsor Great Park and illuminated with thousands of lights.

TREE THROWBACK: King Charles' 3,000-light Christmas tree has been completely reimagined

Another twinkling Christmas tree will be found in the Crimson Drawing Room – one of the most elaborate rooms in Windsor Castle. The impressive room is still used by members of the Royal Family today for entertaining and is open to visitors over the winter months.

The tree inside St George's Hall in Windsor

The majestic St. George's tree will be replicated in the dolls' house décor, with a scaled-down Christmas tree in the mini hall as well as a garland decorating the staircase.

The impressive dolls' house will be decorated for the first time

The new decorations, including tiny gilded-wood tree ornaments and designs inspired by 1920s embroidery and fringing, will be the final stage in the year-long celebrations marking the centenary of the Dolls' House, a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence given to Queen Mary as a gift from the nation following the First World War.

In the Castle grounds, festive wreaths and foliage will adorn gates and lampposts while inside, garlands on the Grand Staircase will greet visitors at the entrance to the State Apartments.

LOOK: King Charles' lifesize sculpture of beloved late family member at Highgrove Gardens

Christmas at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The family's Edinburgh home will be dressed equally beautifully, with two majestic 12-foot-high Christmas trees and a mantle garland in the wood-panelled Throne Room.

A glistening 15-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree and two decorated mantelpieces will create a festive atmosphere in the Great Gallery.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla are ready for Christmas

Outside, festive wreaths will greet visitors at the Palace's main entrance and front gates. The central lamppost will be decorated with long garlands.

In the Royal Dining Room, which was first used as a dining room by Queen Victoria, the table will be laid with a silver service and with sugared fruits and foliage – how charming!

The royals normally spend Christmas at Sandringham, which is not open to the public during the festive period, but we bet they decorate their private home just as spectacularly.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast