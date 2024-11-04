King Charles and Queen Camilla's unique sleeping arrangements in private royal homes

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have access to multiple homes up and down the UK, including Clarence House, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham House, Highgrove House, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Balmoral Castle, to name a few.

Each property has private quarters for the monarch, where he reportedly chooses a unique sleeping arrangement.

It is thought that the King and his wife have three bedrooms – one for Charles, one for Camilla and one to share, however, this has never been confirmed.

There are many reasons this could be true, and one of the main ones could be Charles' unconventional bed set-up. Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot said in the book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, that the royals have different preferences when it comes to heating and duvets.

Addressing the topic on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, royal editor Emily Nash said Charles "doesn't like duvets," adding: "I'm assuming he's a traditional sheets and blankets kind of guy."

TV and Film Editor Emmy Griffiths replied: "That's not traditional. Traditional as in Georgian times. Traditionally they didn't have central heating but I bet he's not kicking up [about that]."

Emily continued by stating the King prefers his royal residences to be "on the chilly side."

Annabel said this was a point of contention for Charles and Camilla, who have a "constant battle" over temperatures. She said: "He will have opened [a window]. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there's a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we're all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on."

With separate bedrooms, this would negate any issues and allow Charles and Camilla to sleep in comfort.

Aside from temperature, Charles' back pain could be a contributing factor in their bedroom arrangements.

Sharing a bed can contribute to poor sleep posture, according to sleep expert Martin Seeley of MattressNextDay, and Charles regularly does stretches and headstands before bed to help.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip’s cousin Lady Pamela Hicks also suggested that it could be a tradition among royal couples to sleep separately.

During an interview with royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in 2012, she said: "In England, the upper class have always had separate bedrooms.

"You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around. Then when you are feeling cosy, you share your room sometimes. It is lovely to be able to choose."

Sleep divorce

Sleeping separately – or sleep divorce – is popular among celebrity couples, too. David and Victoria Beckham, Donald and Melania Trump, and Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are just some stars who have discussed their private set-ups.

Many experts have explained that it can be a positive experience in a relationship and denied claims that it is a reflection of poor intimacy.

Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk said: "Sleeping separately helps improve quality of sleep, can make you feel more energised and inevitably prevent any arguments with couples blaming one another for a poor night’s rest."

Jessica Alderson, relationship expert and co-founder of the So Synchd dating app, added: "When couples have separate beds, they can make their own choices regarding sleeping habits, such as preferences around temperature, bedding, and sleeping routines.

"It can lead to much better sleep quality for both people, which can positively impact all areas of their lives, including the quality of their relationship together."

