King Charles' lifesize sculpture of beloved late family member at Highgrove Gardens

Before he ascended the throne, the former Prince of Wales owned two more Jack Russell terriers named Pooh and Tigga, and loved them so much that he commissioned a permanent structure in the gardens of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to stand in their memory.
Artist Emma Stothard is known for her willow and wire animal sculptures, and was honoured with the opportunity to make the King a special piece for his royal residence.
Writing on her website, Emma, who exhibits nationally and internationally, writes that she was "particularly honoured" to be given the opportunity to "make and personally present to His Majesty The King a large-scale portrait of his beloved Jack Russell dog Tigga".
Reflecting the King's affinity for homegrown produce and gardens, the personal piece was made using willow grown on the Highgrove Estate, 'Tigga' is sited in the gardens at Highgrove, and was a thank you gift for the monarch from Emma in response to her grant from the King's Trust, which she says "enabled her to start her career."
The monarch was said to be "very sad" about the death of Tigga, who was put down aged 18 after suffering from the effects of old age.
The Jack Russell pooch had been a prominent feature during key moments in the King's life. He featured in the 40th birthday photographs taken of the then-Prince and on many Christmas cards.
INSIDE ROYAL RESIDENCES
King Charles' country bolthole
Highgrove House has been Charles' family home since 1980, having first lived there with Diana, Princess of Wales and their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
The monarch's private residence in Gloucestershire boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and is set on 900 acres of organic land.
King Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years.
The gardens at the 18th century home were overgrown when the then Prince of Wales first purchased the property, but they have since flourished under his ownership, and now welcome up to 40,000 visitors a year.
The Duke of Sussex recalled throwing parties at his own private club at Highgrove, writing in his memoir, Spare: "Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove."
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.