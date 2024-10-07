King Charles' lifesize sculpture of beloved late family member at Highgrove Gardens

King Charles and Queen Camilla are avid dog lovers, and currently own two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth.

Before he ascended the throne, the former Prince of Wales owned two more Jack Russell terriers named Pooh and Tigga, and loved them so much that he commissioned a permanent structure in the gardens of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to stand in their memory.

Artist Emma Stothard is known for her willow and wire animal sculptures, and was honoured with the opportunity to make the King a special piece for his royal residence.

© Getty King Charles owned two Jack Russell terriers in the 1960s

Writing on her website, Emma, who exhibits nationally and internationally, writes that she was "particularly honoured" to be given the opportunity to "make and personally present to His Majesty The King a large-scale portrait of his beloved Jack Russell dog Tigga".

Reflecting the King's affinity for homegrown produce and gardens, the personal piece was made using willow grown on the Highgrove Estate, 'Tigga' is sited in the gardens at Highgrove, and was a thank you gift for the monarch from Emma in response to her grant from the King's Trust, which she says "enabled her to start her career."

The monarch was said to be "very sad" about the death of Tigga, who was put down aged 18 after suffering from the effects of old age.

© Highgrove House 'Tigga' is available to purchase for £955 from the Highrove Estate website

The Jack Russell pooch had been a prominent feature during key moments in the King's life. He featured in the 40th birthday photographs taken of the then-Prince and on many Christmas cards.

King Charles' country bolthole © Getty Images King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home Highgrove House has been Charles' family home since 1980, having first lived there with Diana, Princess of Wales and their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The monarch's private residence in Gloucestershire boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and is set on 900 acres of organic land. © Tim Graham King Charles weeding his herb garden at Highgrove

King Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years. The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire. The gardens at the 18th century home were overgrown when the then Prince of Wales first purchased the property, but they have since flourished under his ownership, and now welcome up to 40,000 visitors a year.

© Getty The gardens at Highgrove House have won several awards and are open to the public during certain months of the year The Duke of Sussex recalled throwing parties at his own private club at Highgrove, writing in his memoir, Spare: "Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove."