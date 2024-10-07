Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' lifesize sculpture of beloved late family member at Highgrove Gardens
Subscribe
King Charles' lifesize sculpture of beloved late family member at Highgrove Gardens
The King posing at the gates of Highgrove House© Getty

King Charles' lifesize sculpture of beloved late family member at Highgrove Gardens

The monarch was said to be heartbroken when his Jack Russell died

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles and Queen Camilla are avid dog lovers, and currently own two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth. 

Before he ascended the throne, the former Prince of Wales owned two more Jack Russell terriers named Pooh and Tigga, and loved them so much that he commissioned a permanent structure in the gardens of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire to stand in their memory. 

Artist Emma Stothard is known for her willow and wire animal sculptures, and was honoured with the opportunity to make the King a special piece for his royal residence. 

charles dog© Getty
King Charles owned two Jack Russell terriers in the 1960s

Writing on her website, Emma, who exhibits nationally and internationally, writes that she was "particularly honoured" to be given the opportunity to "make and personally present to His Majesty The King a large-scale portrait of his beloved Jack Russell dog Tigga".

Reflecting the King's affinity for homegrown produce and gardens, the personal piece was made using willow grown on the Highgrove Estate, 'Tigga' is sited in the gardens at Highgrove, and was a thank you gift for the monarch from Emma in response to her grant from the King's Trust, which she says "enabled her to start her career." 

The monarch was said to be "very sad" about the death of Tigga, who was put down aged 18 after suffering from the effects of old age. 

'Tigga' is available to purchase for £955 from the Highrove Estate website© Highgrove House
'Tigga' is available to purchase for £955 from the Highrove Estate website

The Jack Russell pooch had been a prominent feature during key moments in the King's life. He featured in the 40th birthday photographs taken of the then-Prince and on many Christmas cards.

King Charles' country bolthole

man walking in garden at highgrove © Getty Images
King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home

Highgrove House has been Charles' family home since 1980, having first lived there with Diana, Princess of Wales and their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The monarch's private residence in Gloucestershire boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and is set on 900 acres of organic land.

Prince Charles weeding his herb garden at Highgrove© Tim Graham
King Charles weeding his herb garden at Highgrove

King Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years. 

The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire.
The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire.

The gardens at the 18th century home were overgrown when the then Prince of Wales first purchased the property, but they have since flourished under his ownership, and now welcome up to 40,000 visitors a year.

A tea party will be held at Highgrove House© Getty
The gardens at Highgrove House have won several awards and are open to the public during certain months of the year

The Duke of Sussex recalled throwing parties at his own private club at Highgrove, writing in his memoir, Spare: "Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More