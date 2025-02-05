Grace Kelly's $12.5m French Riviera hideaway where she spent her final years

Grace Kelly was nothing short of iconic with countless Hollywood movies and a royal wedding under her belt by the time she sadly passed away in 1982.

The late Princess of Monaco's impeccable taste extended to real estate during her life, and the $12.5 million (£10 million) hideaway in the French Riviera she enjoyed during her final years is simply exquisite.

© Bettmann Grace had a secret French retreat

The High Society star, who tragically passed away at the age of 52 after being injured in a car crash, spent time at a sprawling villa in Gilette, a quaint village in Provence-Alpes-Cote D’Azur.

Grace's private French retreat

The villa, which was just an hour's drive from Nice, sat on four stories over 6,500 acres and featured seven bedrooms. Les Moulins du Villars, as it was known, was first built as an olive oil mill and in part dates back to the 14th century.

Though the property was rebuilt in 2012, it retains the charm that characterised the Dial M for Murder actress' former abode. Grace first visited the villa with her daughter Princess Caroline and it later became her part-time bolthole away from the spotlight.

© Alamy Cote d'Azur provided an incredible backdrop for Princess Grace's time away from the spotlight

Photos published by Tatler show the property's interior as it looks now and we are sure the late Monagasque royal would approve. The property blends period appeal with modern flair with a rich red bathroom and an incredible infinity pool with breathtaking panoramic views.

It was last purchased in 2006 before going on sale in 2023.

Grace Kelly's move to Monaco

The actress and mother of three moved to Monaco in 1956 after marrying Prince Rainier III. She is believed to have met her beau at the Cannes Film Festival in 1955 and once they tied the knot, Grace retired from acting and upped sticks to the European principality.

© Getty Grace Kelly moved from Philadelphia to Monaco

Once married, she moved into the Prince's Palace in Monaco. Some parts of the royal residence, which is currently inhabited by Prince Albert, his wife Princess Charlene, and their three children, date back to 1215. Upon his accession in 1949, Prince Rainier renovated the property including the restoration of the southern wing which was destroyed during the French Revolution.

© Rene Maestri Princess Grace and Prince Rainier raised their children in the palace

Breathing fresh life into the Prince's Palace

© Alamy The Prince's Palace was lived in by Albert's parents

Ahead of her 2011 royal wedding, Princess Charlene opened the doors to the palace with Tatler noting its "air of mournful neglect" following Princess Grace's untimely death.

© Alamy The views are incredible from the Prince's Palace

The Zimbabwean-born royal-to-be told the publication: "This place needs a woman's touch. You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up."