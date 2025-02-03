Grace Kelly's charming Philadelphia home where she got engaged to Prince Rainier of Monaco

Grace Kelly had an idyllic childhood in East Falls, Philadelphia. Born into an affluent family, her father – John B. Kelly Sr – was a triple Olympic champion, businessman and mayoral candidate, while her mother – Margaret Majer – was a former model who made history as the first coach of women's teams at the University of Pennsylvania.

© Getty Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III pictured inside her parents home

"Home is here in Philadelphia. I never like to be away too long," Grace famously told columnist, Ruth Seltzer in her Hollywood days. Long before the actress fell for Prince Rainier III and moved to Monaco, the fledgling star called Henry Avenue home, and she continued to visit the six-bedroom property until the end of her days.

Described as a two-and-a-half-story colonial mansion, Grace's childhood residence sat on 69 acres of land. Among its amenities, the showstopping home came with a sprawling backyard, a tennis court, a bar which the family called 'Kelly Tavern", a semi-circular drive, and a basement with a den where they would host parties on Christmas Eve.

© Getty The royal couple announced their engagement at the property in 1956

In fact, it was in the palatial property that Grace and her then-fiancé, Prince Rainier, would announce their engagement to the press on January 5, 1956. On that day, the royal presented his love with an eternity band-style ring from Cartier. Nodding to the colours of Monaco's flag, Rainier had alternating rubies and diamonds added to it.

The ring itself served as a placeholder for an even bigger, 10.48-carat emerald-cut ring that Rainier would later give to Grace.

Following their wedding at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Monaco on April 19, 1956, the couple were primarily based in the Prince's Palace, but they travelled frequently, and were known to head back to the US on occasion.

WATCH: A look back at Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly's fairytale wedding

Photographed in 1963, Grace and Rainier were spotted with their children, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert, on the doorstep of the Kelly's home. A magical time for the family, Albert, now 66, has reflected on the memories made at Henry Avenue.

© Getty Princess Grace would often bring her husband and children with her when she returned to Philadelphia

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine in 2016, Albert – who has since purchased the property – noted that it "was very beautiful and very special to our family." Full of sentimental touches, the second-floor linen closet door even has the etchings of the Kelly children's heights from two years old to their late teens. This includes Grace's two older siblings, Margaret and John Jr., and her younger sister, Elizabeth.

© Getty Princess Grace wandering along the driveway of her childhood home with her husband and children

"I remember one visit, one of the earliest I recall, Grandma [Margaret] put me up in one of the bedrooms upstairs. I must have been about 5 and it was one of the first times I remember when I wasn't put in with my sister. I remember just staring out the window, watching the cars go by, enjoying being alone," Albert said.

"The house is filled with little moments like that. Moments of being a family," he added.

© Getty As of 2016, Prince Albert bought the Kelly home and revealed his plans to restore it to its former glory

Having purchased the Kelly home for $775,000, Prince Albert has since turned it into a private residence, which is also used as offices by his namesake foundation, and as an event space for The Princess Grace Foundation-USA.