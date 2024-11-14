Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sleep separately?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and while they did allow cameras into their private property for their hit Netflix show, they have chosen to keep their bedroom under wraps.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't reveal their marital bedroom on the show, but do they share a bed?

It has been a long-standing assumption that royal couples always have separate bedrooms, and it was originally believed that Prince William and Princess Kate chose to adopt this approach, however, recently William let slip that their beloved dog Orla likes to share the bed with them, inadvertently revealing they do have a marital bed.

While Prince Harry and Meghan have plenty of bedrooms to choose from in their vast mansion, they could well both sleep in their master bedroom which boasts an ensuite bathroom with a view.

The Sussexes have a beautiful home

When you try and picture the royals in their 'normal lives' at home behind-the-scenes, you may think about them getting the kids ready for school or doing chores at home, and Meghan has been quite open about her candid family moments at home.

Speaking in 2022, Meghan revealed what her morning routine looks like with two children and we've also seen her gardening and tending to the family's chickens.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live?

The couple let cameras into their home for Netflix

The couple live in a sprawling $14.5 million mansion and the spectacular property features seven bedrooms, a home office, a gym, a wine cellar and the most impressive garden complete with a swimming pool and a playhouse for their kids.

Harry and Meghan have a whole host of celebrity neighbours including the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

© Paul Morigi Oprah Winfrey lives nearby

In Harry's book Spare, he touched on how the couple paid for the mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

But there was a chance that the royals may never have bought this dream house because they almost didn't go and view it.'

