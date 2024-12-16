Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kind gesture from famous neighbours

While towns and cities across the world decorate their streets for the festive season, very few get to catch a glimpse of the Christmas celebrations inside the exclusive neighbourhood of Montecito.

Residents include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who swapped London for California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2021. They share the A-list area with stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry – and the latter has shared rare details of their kind neighbourly traditions.

While filming her ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime, the 'Firework' hitmaker discussed her unexpected Christmas Eve plans.

Showcasing her iconic voice, Katy admitted she plans to travel to nearby homes to do some carolling – and with a whole host of famous faces in the surrounding areas, we wonder what stars will be opening their doors to join in with the festive spirit.

"We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year. We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbours in my hometown and we see all of their lights," she said, according to The Sun.

"Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like The Grinch and it’s going to be super fun. We go carolling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols," the 'Roar' singer added.

Katy Perry's homes

Katy and Orlando own a $14.2 million home with their daughter Daisy, featuring a pool, manicured grounds and stunning scenery.

They purchased another Montecito property for $9 million back in 2020, complete with eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses, and an outdoor pool.

However, they got caught up in a legal battle after seller Carl Westcott tried to rescind the offer citing his mental incapacity. A judge ruled he was of "sound mind" during the deal and maintained the transaction would still stand.

That did not mark the end of the legal battle, with Katy's lawyers asking "for lost fair-market rental value, deferred maintenance and repairs needed for water damage and a tree falling," as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Harry and Meghan's family home

Meanwhile, the Sussexes bought their 16-bedroom estate in the same neighbourhood for £11 million. Harry and Meghan and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can make use of a large outdoor pool, a tennis court and a chicken coop.

Meghan described the home as "calm and healing" in an interview with The Cut.

"We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go … Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free," she said.

