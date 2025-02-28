11 ways to inject effortless luxury into your bedroom

When I was designing my own bedroom, I knew I wanted a hotel feel. Luxury yet relaxing. Put together but effortless. Whether it's a grand headboard or mood lighting, here's how to make your boudoir exude splendour, according to the experts.

01. Go big with your bed

"When designing a bedroom, choose the largest bed that fits the space to create a luxurious sense of scale and proportion. If needed, consider pairing it with smaller bedside tables to make the bed fit. Wall lights above the tables can also free up surface space," said Laura Hammett, Creative Design Director at Laura Hammett Living.

02. Clutter-free design

"Luxury often comes from simplicity. Keep the space clean and minimal, with the help of clever storage solutions like ottomans. This will help to draw attention to the high-quality pieces in your room," suggested Nina Campbell OBE, interior designer with NEXT Home.

03. Ace your bedside storage

"Storage by the bed is very important. Bedside tables need to house practical storage for easy-to-reach items, but for me, open bedside cabinets are not ideal as they just end up cluttered. Using closeable cabinets and shelves above will keep things a little tidier and makes the most of the space," said Lucinda Sanford, interior designer at Lucinda Sanford Design.

© Benito Martin

04. Choose neutral colours

"Soft, neutral colours like whites, creams, and beiges create a calming backdrop. Using neutrals as a base promotes a sense of tranquillity and spaciousness. These hues reflect light, making rooms feel brighter. You can add depth with darker accents such as throws, cushions, rugs, vases, and trims," explained Alex Francis, interior expert at Comodo Living.

05. Opt for natural materials

"Incorporate furniture and homewares crafted from natural materials like wood, stone, linen, and wool for their natural beauty and texture," Tanya Rechberger, designer at King Living said.

06. Add a statement headboard

"In bedrooms, a statement headboard can be as powerful as a feature wall in a living room. A headboard can showcase glamorous fabrics and materials and highlight the bed as the centrepiece of the room," said Jim Evans, director of Uber Interiors.

07. Go for mood lighting

"Avoid harsh white lights as these can not only hinder your sleeping patterns but also can wash out the room, making it feel clinical and minimalist. Warm lighting pairs better with a luxury design brief. For a real sense of affluence, a chandelier with a dimmer switch is a good choice - giving the space a regal feel," Jim told HELLO!.

© Patrick Quayle © MMYBURGH TOBIN

08. Bring in patterns

"Styling patterns like striped upholstery is a great way to add depth, character, and elegance to a room. When using patterns in a space, I like to balance them with solid colours. This allows the pattern to act as a subtle focal point without overwhelming the room," recommended Nina.

09. Fall in love with layering

"The quiet luxury trend uses different textures like throws, drapes, and pillows to create depth while keeping cool. Dress your bed with a light duvet, adding throws and cushions for visual charm. Elsewhere, add rugs, mix hardback and paperback books, and blend modern and aged décor for extra texture points," said Whinnie Williams, interior expert at Dreams.

10. Create a relaxing ambience

"Create a cosy atmosphere by incorporating soothing scents. Use scented candles or diffusers with calming fragrances to enhance your serene space," explained Alex.

11. Add comfort with cushions

"For me, enough cushions to finish a bed is really what makes it look special, luxurious and inviting. If you are worried about where to put them to avoid clutter then the design of this blanket box at the end of the bed allows for night-time storage," suggested Lucinda.