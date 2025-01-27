Upgrade your home with Pantone's delicious Mocha Mousse

The Pantone of the year, Mocha Mousse, proves that brown needn't be boring. It's warm, chic and can be used in any room – what's not to love? Lean into the trend with gorgeous accessories or go for it wholeheartedly and colour drench your room.

James Greenwood, Colour and Interiors Expert at Graham & Brown described the hue as a "comforting hug," and I totally agree. For Paula Taylor, the brand's Head Stylist & Trend Specialist "grounding brown is a chameleon colour that can be sophisticated yet cosy, depending on the mood". The brand's Hot Mocca and Elderton shades deliver the trend perfectly.

Discover exquisite pieces to inject this trend into your home this year with our Mocha Mousse picks.

The Blenheim Bench

Handcrafted in England, this sophisticated bench could elevate your boudoir at the foot of your bed or give a new lease of life to your entranceway. The buttery-soft upholstery is the perfect juxtaposition to the chunky square frame. £3,248 at Collection Seven

DECKE Cushion

This cosy, blanket-feel cushion would work in a snug or sitting room perfectly. We picture it placed in a window seat or in a tartan chair next to a roaring fire. The duck feather filling ensures you'll sink right into it. £169 at MINDTHEGAP

Drayton Cast Iron Hurlingham Bath

While Mocha Mousse may be the trend of the moment, it's a classic hue that will age well. Those looking for a statement tub will adore this cast iron beauty. Bubble bath heaven. £3,725 at Renaissance At Home

Orchids Framed Canvas

Selecting a mocha mousse-inspired artwork is the ideal way to test the trend. "Rich mocha tones dance across a neutral canvas," the website reads. A simple, yet stunning way to incorporate this hot-right-now hue into your residence. £187 at Aureous

Brad Two-Seater Leather Sofa

The epitome of mid-century modern, this weather-worn leather love seat is a hero piece that screams stylish home. The wooden legs and arms keep it formal, but when you sink into the cushion, you'll realise it's just as comfortable as it is chic. £1,200 at Perch & Parrow

Elysse Cocktail Chair in Rose

The it-chair that works anywhere in a shade that's so delicious. Customers have styled theirs in bedrooms, nurseries, lounges and conservatories. How about a dressing room upgrade for a touch of romantic charm? £519 at Swoon

Oasis Hand Tufted Rug

Warm coloured floor coverings will add depth to your interiors and this statement piece is sure to garner compliments from visitors. It's handcrafted with real wool for ultimate cosy vibes and the modern design is oh-so stunning. £699 at Cult Furniture

1978 High Back Sofa Chair in Leura Sandstone

A Togo sofa look with gorgeously curved edges, this unique chair can be purchased alone or used to form part of a bigger sofa set. Either way, it will be the crowning glory of your living space. £1,374 at King Living

Painterly Stripe Vase

A striped vase in neutral tones is ideal for fresh foliage cuttings or a sprig of dried flowers to add interest into your space. This way you can easily take the trend to any room in an instant. £55 at Cox & Cox

Warm Clay Double Duvet Cover

Cosy winter nights or balmy summer evenings, linen makes a clever temperature-regulating duvet material. Modern lovers who don't mind a crease or wrinkle will fall in love with this relaxed earth-toned cover with coconut shell buttons. £199.99 at Piglet in Bed