5 luxury bar carts to host a stylish New Year's Eve soirée
Bar carts
5 luxury bar carts to host a stylish New Year's Eve soirée

Elevate your at-home bar setup 

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
25 minutes ago
As the final moments of the year approach, the right details can transform an ordinary gathering into a stylish celebration. A curated bar cart is a must for any home, but particularly if you're throwing a party. 

More than just functional furniture, they're statement pieces that will upgrade your hosting game, adding to your aesthetic and making sure your guests are always ready to toast with a drink in hand. From elegant vintage-inspired designs to bold maximalist options, these bar carts will bring glamour, fun and sophistication to any occasion.

Soho Home Portnall Bar Cart

Bring the style of Soho House to your own home with this marble bar cart. Designed to echo the look of London's White City House, the blackened brass metal perfectly contrasts the Marquina shelves, while the clear glass can be used to show off everything from books to glassware. It comes complete with an adjustable wine rack with three leather sleeves. £1,695 at Soho Home

Eichholtz Lavelle Trolley

Eichholtz combines polished vintage brass with tempered glass shelves for a masterclass in opulence with the Lavelle Trolley. It has a unique expandable design and comes with sophisticated wheels, which make it perfect for parties. £1,980 at Sweetpea & Willow

vintage bar trolley
Vintage bar trolley

Belles Rives Bar Cart

Waves of handmade high-gloss lacquer in Bordeaux red will add some retro fun to your serving area. Created by Rita Konig, the Belle Rives bar cart is ideal for anyone who likes a maximalist look. £3,250 at The Lacquer Company

Belles Rives bar table
Belles Rives

Graham & Green Marble Trolley

Elegant and chic, Graham & Green's sleek marble trolley is just asking to be the resting place for your best coupe champagne glasses. Set on three pivoting castors and featuring two shelves, it's ideal for those smaller gatherings. £395 at Graham & Green

bar trolley
bar trolley

Anthropologie Floral Bar Cart

Made from a rich, sturdy wood frame and featuring a delicate, hand-painted floral motif, Anthropologie's bar cart exudes vintage-inspired luxury. It boasts ample drinks storage despite its smaller size. £748 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie bar cart
Anthropologie bar cart

