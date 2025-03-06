Princess Anne stays quiet over uncertainty at 730-acre country mansion

Princess Anne has remained quiet about the future of her beloved Gatcombe Park estate, after expressing her "worries" about supporting it financially.

The sprawling 730-acre country estate, which is also home to Anne's daughter, Zara, her husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, is said to be where the Princess Royal is at her happiest.

The idyllic country bolthole in Gloucestershire is not just a retreat from the royal spotlight for Anne, but also runs as a working farm, and from 1983 to 2023, also played host to the Festival of British Eventing.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The festival was alwyas a family affair for the royals The event was recognised worldwide as the only event in the equestrian calendar to provide five Championships and, as a result, brought world-class talent to the Gloucestershire farm every August. "Despite great determination from the organising team, the current economic climate has made it unviable for the event to go ahead. Following the adverse weather experienced at Gatcombe last year, which led to the abandonment of the event, and due to the ever-increasing costs associated with operating on a green field site, it has made the event unfeasible to run," read the statement.

© Getty The Princess Royal has lived at the 730-acre Gatcombe Park estate for decades Event Chairman, Captain Mark Phillips added: "The horse trials at Gatcombe and more recently the Festival of British Eventing have been a major part of my life for over 40 years when The Princess Royal and I first had the dream. The dream became reality, and with it, many special memories of the many riders, horses, volunteers, sponsors and spectators all of whom massively contributed to the history of the horse trials at Gatcombe Park. "It’s truly a great sadness that the original model and indeed the sport has changed so much. Since Covid, costs, particularly insurance, have risen so much that the numbers no longer add up. It is an end of an era, the next 40 years of the sport will be different, let’s hope it can be equally special."

© MJ Kim The Princess has not issued an update on the 2025 event Despite it being exactly one year on from the announcement, there have been no further updates from the Princess Royal on whether the event will be revived for 2025, suggesting financial barriers are still ongoing.