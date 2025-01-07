Princess Anne's rarely-seen family additions at Gatcombe Park home

Princess Anne is widely considered to be one of the hardest-working royals. Having carried out 395 engagements in the UK and 79 abroad in 2024, the Princess Royal surpassed her brother King Charles as she undertook several of his royal duties amid his ongoing treatment for cancer.

When she's not exercising her loyalty to the Crown, however, the notoriously frugal Princess leads a quiet life at her Gatcombe Park residence. The sprawling, 730-acre park in Gloucestershire has been the royal's home since 1976 and is considered to be her personal sanctuary to escape the royal spotlight.

"Princess Anne is never happier than when spending time at home," wrote The Lady magazine. It makes sense, considering the royal not only shares her home with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, but also her children and grandchildren.

Princess Anne reveals her surprising decor at Gatcombe Park home

A family affair at Gatcombe Park © Tim Graham, Getty Gatcombe Park, residence of the Princess Royal and her family Zara and Mike Tindall reside on the idyllic estate in a renovated seven-bedroom farmhouse next door to Princess Anne's fairytale country home. The couple share Aston Farm with their three children, meaning Mia, Lena and Lucas are never more than a few moments away from cosy evenings and playdates with their grandmother.

© Getty Princess Anne's grandchildren are being raised on the Gatcombe Park estate Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, also lives in a private cottage on the estate with his daughters Savannah and Isla. It's not just family members who keep the Princess Royal company, however. "The house is run in a very relaxed country-house style, with the dogs and horses taking priority," writes The Lady. "The housekeeper takes the responsibility of running the household and is given the utmost trust to feed the dogs whenever the princess is away."

Princess Anne's rarely-seen family additions © Tim Graham Princess Anne walks two of her English bull terriers round Gatcombe Park during The British Horse Trials Championships In addition to her beloved dogs and horses, Princess Anne's organic farming estate is also home to several rare breeds of cattle, sheep and pigs. According to Primal Meats, three lucky Gloucestershire Old Spots (a native breed of pig) call Gatcombe Park their home.

© Getty King Charles reacts as he views Gloucestershire Old Spot piglets "They thrive all year round, living entirely free range in the woodland. Each sow has two litters per year and breeds, births and rears their young as nature intended- outside in their own industriously built nests in the woodland." The farm also rears White Park cattle, along with a Wiltshire Horn flock of sheep and chickens, of which the mother-of-two takes great joy in hand-collecting their eggs for her breakfast each morning.