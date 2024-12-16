Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara and Mike Tindall's never-before-seen second dining room at Gatcombe Estate
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on April 18, 2024 in Cheltenham, England.© Getty Images

The couple's family home on Princess Anne's estate is full of tributes to their sporting careers

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara and Mike Tindall have given an unprecedented look inside their royal residence at Gatcombe Estate, which was photographed for their cover shoot in The Australian Financial Review Magazine

The couple, who wed in 2011 after finding love at the Rugby World Cup in Sydney in 2003, opened up about how close Australia is to their hearts. And with Zara acting as patron of Magic Millions, the Tindalls will soon return to the sun-drenched Gold Coast as the royal saddles up for another race week in January next year. 

In one photograph captured by Hugo Bernand, the couple are perched on an ornate wooden dining table which stretches the length of a light-filled, barn-like space - which is no doubt the Tindall's 'party barn' which is separated from their private living quarters on Aston Farm. 

Touching tributes to the couple's illustrious sporting careers were honoured in the space, including a black-and-white portrait of former England player Mike during a rugby match, as well as an artistic print of Zara's riding boots slipped into the stirrups of a saddle. 

Candles are peppered throughout the rustic room, which appears to have exposed wooden beams throughout to bring the outside in.

All about Gatcombe Estate

The couple, who are parents to three children, Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, live at Aston Farm, a luxury bolthole close to Princess Anne's abode, Gatcombe Park, on the Gatcombe Estate.

Gatcombe Park, Residence Of The Princess Royal And Her Family© Tim Graham, Getty
Gatcombe Park, residence Of The Princess Royal and the Tindalls

The Gloucestershire countryside is no doubt the perfect place for the Tindalls to raise their young family, with more than 700 acres of land at their disposal - for both family time and hosting. 

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, the 'party barn' was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

Mike and Zara Tindall in one of their kitchens© William Hill
Mike and Zara Tindall in one of their kitchens

The Princess Royal was gifted her property on the Estate by her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II in 1976. 

The Grade II-listed property is reported to have five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory.

