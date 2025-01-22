Princess Anne's secret underground level at private home revealed in rare photo

Princess Anne, 74, made a surprising comment about her home life on Tuesday, speaking about her horses on her Gatcombe Park Estate. The Princess Royal normally keeps her private residence under wraps, and in a rare photo, her never-before-mentioned underground level has been revealed.

Commonly seen photos of the royal home usually show the exterior from far away, but this beautiful shot is much closer, allowing us to see grates at ground level over the windows, indicating that there is an underground area at Anne's property. This lower ground basement could be used for storage like a cellar, or it could be a floor occupied by grand rooms.

Look closely to see the white grates over the lower ground windows

The image of Anne's entrance shows how stunning it is, with a huge porch featuring four large pillars and a sweet balcony on top.

The exterior is worthy of a postcard with climbing plants, Georgian-style windows and twee shutters. Its appearance is complemented by the expertly preened hedges and two large urn-style ornaments on either side of the central steps leading up to her front door.

The manor, which was originally gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, is reported to have five bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a grand library, a billiard room and a conservatory.

© Tim Graham, Getty The residence Of The Princess Royal is closed to the public

The estate has a working farm, and its future has been a cause for concern for The Princess Royal. In a resurfaced interview with Country Life magazine in 2009, the King's sister spoke about balancing using it as a working farm but also to host events like the Festival of British Eventing.

© Getty Princess Anne with granddaughters, Isla, Mia and Savannah in 2019 at The Festival of British Eventing

"I do worry that one day we'll be told that we can't have organic status anymore," she said. "Even picking up people’s hay and other rubbish from their (horse) lorries could threaten our organic status. And having the great British public tramping around is hardly organic," she told the publication.

Last year's event was actually cancelled due to "adverse weather" and "ever-increasing costs" and the public is yet to hear about any 2025 plans.

Zara and Mike live on her mother's estate

Anne's daughter Zara Tindall also lives on the estate inside private living quarters on Aston Farm. She resides with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

The MailOnline reported that the countryside abode underwent a "high tech revamp" before they moved in, leaving behind their house in Cheltenham in 2013. The property reportedly includes "a gun room, gym, cinema, and games room".

Mike did give fans a glimpse inside their home gym in a video shared to social media...