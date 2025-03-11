Ben Fogle's secret garden room is incredibly cute

Ben Fogle has a sprawling country home with his wife Marina and their two children, Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 13.

The New Lives in the Wild host's Instagram followers will be well acquainted with the family's pet pooches and Ben has a selection of photos of them saved in his highlights. As well as showing off his glossy Labradors, he inadvertently revealed a quirky home addition in his back garden - a sweet wooden wagon!

Ben has the most amazing garden

Ben’s outdoor space has a vast lawn area and, in the corner, there is a red and blue curved miniature caravan, positioned near a tree and two wooden chairs.

WATCH: Inside Ben Fogle's family life

It’s not known if Ben uses this as an extra room or if it's simply a storage spot for the family, but the views from there would certainly be idyllic!

The garden appears to be the heart of the home for the family, featuring in many of Ben and Marina's social media updates.

Taking a dip

At the weekend, Marina shared a magnificent look at their hotel-worthy outdoor pool. The mother-of-two took a chilly dip and encouraged her daughter to join in too. She snapped Iona braving the freezing waters on a crisp morning.

Their outdoor pool has a picturesque setting, and it looks across to a coloured greenhouse and in the background a wooden outbuilding could also be seen. The pool itself is lined with patio slabs and there is a row of shrubbery between that and the grass.

Reporting how gorgeous the surroundings are, Ben told The Metro in 2023: "We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields and nature."

Ben loves gardening - and it shows

Empty nest

Time spent at their family home together will be extra special for them as both of their children reside most of the week at a local boarding school.

Talking about his own boarding school experience at Bryanston in Dorset, Ben admitted: "I was really homesick in the first year but then I loved it."

Ben lives with his wife Marina in the countryside

It was his wife Marina who struggled with the adjustment at first and she candidly spoke out about her feelings around having an "empty nest" at home.

She told The Times last year: "For the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

On the road

© Instagram Ben with his children

Ben is also often away for work, and he's currently appearing in venues up and down the UK for his 'Wild' tour. "I'll be bringing the wilderness to life in my theatre show. I’ll take you behind the scenes of New Lives in the Wild and share some of my thoughts and ideas in a show that will leave you hopeful and happy," he told fans when he released the tour dates.