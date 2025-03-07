Stacey Solomon's endless garden looks like the Hundred Acre Wood

It's not hard to see why Stacey Solomon is so proud of her house and garden.

The singer-turned-TV-star's £1.2 million home, nick-named Pickle Cottage, is in a rural part of Essex, meaning Stacey, her husband Joe Swash, and their children can enjoy the countryside surroundings that are right on their doorstep.

Stacey, 35, and Joe, 43, bought the home in 2021 and ever since, the Loose Women panellist has been her own stamp on it both inside and outside.

Although the inside is stunning, we can't help but marvel at their endless garden, which, in many ways, resembles the charming Hundred Acre Wood from A.A. Milne's classic Winnie the Pooh stories.

Not only do they have a generous amount of land to utilise, but Stacey and co. also have a pretty pond for their ducks, a swimming pool for the kids, a chic-looking glass greenhouse to grow their own produce and a play area.

Here's our gallery of some of the best photos of Stacey and Joe's picturesque garden…

1/ 7 © Instagram This photo could fit straight into a catalogue. Now that the weather has turned, Stacey shared with her millions of followers that she was keen to get outside and start the post-winter work to get her garden in tip-top shape – starting with a jetwash! A snapshot of the sprawling garden shows how pretty it is. The tall trees and wooden archway make it look like a fairytale, and in the background, the lawn appears to go on forever. Teddy, their beautiful chocolate brown cocker spaniel, is in the foreground of the picture and appears to be in his element, exploring the great outdoors.

2/ 7 © Instagram Stacey then panned the camera across to the children's play area. The star was keen to show her fans the 'before' and 'after' shots of the climbing frame and slide, but in the background, we can see how their garden backs onto an enormous field with trees lining the area.

3/ 7 © Instagram The mum-of-five captioned the after shot of the climbing frame: "There really is nothing more satisfying in life." Stacey is a mum to Zachary, aged 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two



4/ 7 © Instagram When it comes to decorating the house and garden for each season, Stacey doesn't do things by half measure. We love how, at Halloween, the Sort Your Life Out presenter decorated the enormous oak tree that is placed at the top of their long driveway with some pretend skeletons climbing the tree. The long country driveway affords them plenty of privacy and an element of safety, too, since it doesn't appear to be near main roads.

5/ 7 © Instagram We love this archway that they have erected in the middle of the woodland area that leads up to the house. Stacey made sure to go all out during spooky season and decorate it with cobwebs and pumpkins. When not gearing up for Halloween, however, the archway is adorned with twinkling fairy lights and climbing foliage.

6/ 7 © Instagram Closer to the house, the family have a pond just outside that is surrounded by black fencing and is perfect for their pet ducks, Daisy and Delilah.

