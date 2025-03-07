Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon's endless garden looks like the Hundred Acre Wood
Subscribe
Stacey Solomon's endless garden looks like the Hundred Acre Wood
split image showing Stacey Solomon's family dressed up for Halloween in front of their garden and another showing a toy skeleton hanging from a tree branch© Instagram

Stacey Solomon's endless garden looks like the Hundred Acre Wood

The Sort Your Life Out star's home sits on beautiful surroundings

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
14 minutes ago
Share this:

It's not hard to see why Stacey Solomon is so proud of her house and garden.

The singer-turned-TV-star's £1.2 million home, nick-named Pickle Cottage, is in a rural part of Essex, meaning Stacey, her husband Joe Swash, and their children can enjoy the countryside surroundings that are right on their doorstep.

Stacey, 35, and Joe, 43, bought the home in 2021 and ever since, the Loose Women panellist has been her own stamp on it both inside and outside.

Recommended videoYou may also likeStacey Solomon and Joe Swash film home transformation for three new family members

Although the inside is stunning, we can't help but marvel at their endless garden, which, in many ways, resembles the charming Hundred Acre Wood from A.A. Milne's classic Winnie the Pooh stories.

Not only do they have a generous amount of land to utilise, but Stacey and co. also have a pretty pond for their ducks, a swimming pool for the kids, a chic-looking glass greenhouse to grow their own produce and a play area.

Here's our gallery of some of the best photos of Stacey and Joe's picturesque garden…

1/7

Shot of Stacey's dog standing outside with trees and lawn in the background© Instagram

This photo could fit straight into a catalogue.

Now that the weather has turned, Stacey shared with her millions of followers that she was keen to get outside and start the post-winter work to get her garden in tip-top shape – starting with a jetwash!

A snapshot of the sprawling garden shows how pretty it is. 

The tall trees and wooden archway make it look like a fairytale, and in the background, the lawn appears to go on forever.

Teddy, their beautiful chocolate brown cocker spaniel, is in the foreground of the picture and appears to be in his element, exploring the great outdoors.

2/7

Stacey points to a slide next to the climbing frame in her garden with field in the background© Instagram

Stacey then panned the camera across to the children's play area. 

The star was keen to show her fans the 'before' and 'after' shots of the climbing frame and slide, but in the background, we can see how their garden backs onto an enormous field with trees lining the area.

3/7

Shot of climbing area in Stacey's garden with field and trees in the background© Instagram

The mum-of-five captioned the after shot of the climbing frame: "There really is nothing more satisfying in life." 

Stacey is a mum to Zachary, aged 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two

4/7

Stacey Solomon's oak tree in her garden decorated with Halloween decorations© Instagram

When it comes to decorating the house and garden for each season, Stacey doesn't do things by half measure. 

We love how, at Halloween, the Sort Your Life Out presenter decorated the enormous oak tree that is placed at the top of their long driveway with some pretend skeletons climbing the tree.

The long country driveway affords them plenty of privacy and an element of safety, too, since it doesn't appear to be near main roads.

5/7

Stacey's archway at home covered in Halloween decorations© Instagram

We love this archway that they have erected in the middle of the woodland area that leads up to the house.

Stacey made sure to go all out during spooky season and decorate it with cobwebs and pumpkins. 

When not gearing up for Halloween, however, the archway is adorned with twinkling fairy lights and climbing foliage.

6/7

Stacey with her pet duck in her arms standing in front of her pond in their family garden© Instagram

Closer to the house, the family have a pond just outside that is surrounded by black fencing and is perfect for their pet ducks, Daisy and Delilah.

7/7

Stacey's daughter Rose in a Tinkerbell standing outside in front of sunset© Instagram

This gorgeous snapshot of Rose in her Tinkerbell costume with a beautiful sunset drenching the rolling hills in the background is certainly one for the photo album.  

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More