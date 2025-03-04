Ben Fogle reveals controversial sleeping arrangements at home

Ben Fogle resides in Henley with his wife Marina in a gorgeous property, and they have two children, Ludovic, 15, and daughter Iona, 13, who both attend a boarding school nearby.

The New Lives in the Wild star shares glimpses of his idyllic home life on Instagram, and in an unearthed post from 2021 that the presenter has saved in his Instagram Highlights, he has made an interesting bedroom revelation…

Ben lets his dog share his bed

Ben seemingly allows his dogs to sleep in his marital bed, and this could be a big no-no for some people, who believe pooches should not be allowed to sleep alongside their owners.

The star branded it "house rule number one" in a photo he shared of his then-puppy sprawled out on his bed, so appears to be a big fan of snuggling up with his furry companion. The image showed the bed dressed with a patchwork throw and there were two matching armchairs positioned in the window at the foot of the bed. The chairs had quirky cushions on them, one featuring a dog in a rowing boat, and another read: "I like to live naked but it's cold outside."

Last month, it was an insight into his kitchen that Ben shared, showing off a heartfelt tribute he has hanging above his sink. Uploading a photo of a large seascape painting Ben wrote: "The art of escapement. A throwback to rowing across the Atlantic every time I wash the dishes thanks to the beautiful brush of @davidcass.art. It's upcycled. Painted on the back of a vintage French metal road sign. Support small artists." Ben rowed the Atlantic with Olympian James Cracknell in a 24ft rowing boat and the massive achievement is an experience that has stayed with him.

The beautiful painting reminds Ben of his epic adventure

His glorious Henley home has 1.3 acres of land, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a pond and photos shared by his wife Marina show just how impressive the outdoor space is. It looks like the perfect spot to spend family summers together.

On the road

Ben is getting prepared to leave his family home for his tour, which will see him appear in venues around the world to chat about his personal adventures.



When Ben shared his tour dates, many of his 637,000 Instagram followers were excited about a show they could attend, but others were left feeling disappointed.

"Getting so excited to see you live at last. See you in Perth," and: "See you in Dunstable," fans buzzed, but a slew of people couldn't find the locations they were hoping for. "Wish you were coming to Lincoln or Nottingham," added one fan, and: "You've missed out Norfolk [shocked face] Please come to King's Lynn," begged another.

Ben's second home

While the star is less likely to show off his London home, we do know he has one.

The presenter has an investment property in West London, as reported by MailOnline, and it has previously been listed on the market with a £26,000-a-month rental value!

The pictures inside the five-bedroom residence show it has eclectic décor and a "writing hut" at the bottom of the garden. "Surrounded by the sounds of birds chirping and tall trees, it offers the perfect sanctuary for introspection and creativity," read the original rental listing.