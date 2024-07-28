Demi Moore's fairytale garden at her sprawling Idaho estate needs to be seen to be believed

There's no place like home for Demi Moore.

The Ghost actress, 61, gave fans a rare glimpse at her sprawling fairytale garden at her Idaho estate on Friday. The Hollywood muse shared a joyous photograph capturing a sweet moment with her daughters Tallulha Willis and Rumer Willis, along with her one-year-old granddaughter Louetta.

In the heartwarming family snap shared to Instagram, Demi looked relaxed in a breezy white linen co-ord, holding her granddaughter's hand as she toddled through the grass.

© Instagram Demi Moore enjoyed family time in her sprawling Idaho estate

Demi's two daughters, whom she shares with her ex husband Bruce Willis, beamed as they ran through the grass alongside their mom.

"Summer days!" Demi exclaimed in the caption.

Demi Moore's sprawling Idaho estate

The actress' garden could easily be mistaken for a nature reserve. Demi and her girls were surrounded by towering trees and plush greenery, while a large pond could be seen behind them.

Proving her family's adventurous side, several inflatable pool floats were moored on the side of her pond ready for her daughters to lounge on.

"Besides loving Demi, omg… is this her yard??? Wow! Stunning!" penned a fan in disbelief on Instagram. "Three generations together in the garden," wrote another, adding a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Demi's garden features a large pond surrounded but towering trees

Demi's Idaho estate is one of the most precious in her property portfolio.

She bought the home following her divorce from Bruce Willis – who also had a property in the state's Sun Valley area – and continued to raise her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, there.

© Instagram Demi's sprawling garden is the perfect place to chill away from the spotlight

It's not the first time the star has given fans a glimpse at her idyllic outdoorsy estate.

In September 2022, Demi took to Instagram to announce her return from vacation with a photo of her posing among the endless land and towering trees that are part of her stunning backyard.

© Instagram Demi showed off her outdoorsy side as she went barefoot in the garden

The photo also revealed just how spacious her property is, with the background showing off the acres upon acres of land that her home sits on, as well as some impressive features such as a cement bridge built over a serene river that goes through the property.