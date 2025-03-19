Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman shares glimpse of bespoke garden at Chiswick home

Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman has found a "sanctuary" in her garden. The presenter, who resides in Chiswick, has given fans a glimpse of the perfectly manicured space, which was re-landscaped by esteemed gardener and RHS ambassador, Mark Gregory.

Taking to Instagram, Nicki – who purchased her Edwardian property in 2007 – shared a video of her huge garden, and pointed out that her "anti squirrel bird feeder" wasn't living up to the moniker.

© Instagram Nicki Chapman had her garden re-landscaped by design expert Mark Gregory

As she panned the camera onto a stunning patio area, fans spotted the star's pale wooden decking and intricately shaped shrubbery. Adding more colour to the already-vibrant space, Nicki had also installed metal flower sculptures in shades of red, violet and turquoise.

For Nicki, her garden serves as the ultimate refuge when she's not busy shooting. Speaking with House Beautiful in 2022, the BBC star said: "This might sound weird, but just being at home. Over the past two years, my home and garden have been my sanctuary.

WATCH: Nicki Chapman's garden is an ultra-modern oasis

"We put a lot of time and effort into completely redoing the house. Then, last year, I had the garden re-landscaped by Mark Gregory. Mark has done an incredible job! It's still looking pristine, but my husband has to take full credit for that. It offers me peace and tranquillity when times are difficult."

Echoing this sentiment in a later interview with The Times, Nicki revealed what her vision was for the garden. "I wanted to attract more wildlife so we put in trees, including pleached hornbeams along the back which provide fantastic security and privacy," she explained. "Who needs a fence? The garden was my sanctuary and happy place when I came out of the hospital after surgery."

It was back in 2019 that Nicki was first diagnosed with a non-cancerous "golf ball-sized brain tumour". After receiving treatment in May of that year, the presenter was able to recover and in the time since has become a supporter of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Nicki, who regularly posts updates from her home, has shared videos from her garden before and in 2021, she made sure to credit Mark for his incredible work. "The design brief for this courtyard garden was to have a space we could 'escape into', somewhere to have drinks with friends, and catch some evening sunlight, with planting to give year-round interest.

© Shutterstock Nicki resides in Chiswick with her husband Dave 'Shacky' Shackleton

"The design includes a bespoke water feature, designed by Landform and fabricated by Outdoor Design, and is enhanced by stylish Atelier Vierkant pots," she continued. "Not an ad, we paid for our garden which I'm so delighted with I wanted to share. Thank you, Mark, Nicola, Nick & the rest of the gang."