Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman shares glimpse of newly-renovated kitchen

Nicki Chapman's West London property is an interior designer's dream. Based in West London, the Escape to the Country star purchased an Edwardian property in 2007 and has since spent time renovating it.

Among her ongoing home projects, Nicki, 58, got to work on the kitchen last year, and to say it's stunning would be an understatement. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the presenter gave fans a glimpse of the open-plan space as she celebrated pancake day.

Giving her followers a peek inside the all-white room, fans spied Nicki's pale grey cupboards, and illuminating skylights. Above the eggshell counters, the walls were lined with black glossy shelves and filled with various cookbooks and ornaments too.

One of Nicki's favourite spaces in her house, it was just last year that she decided to update the kitchen and dining area. "I adore my airy open-plan kitchen but it's 16 years old so I'm replacing it," she explained to The Times.

"I'm having new units, swapping tiles for parquet flooring, and I'm stealing a bit of the kitchen so I can install a walk-in pantry and a larger utility room. Mind you, I'm a useless cook."

After moving into the property in 2007, Nicki and her husband of 25 years – Dave 'Shacky' Shackleton – undertook a huge renovation. "Our home was originally two flats, but we bought it just as the developer was putting it back into one house. We put a lot of time and effort into completely redoing the house," she said in 2022.

"Whether it's painting the hallway or finishing the garden, there's always one project going on each year."

Later, when The Times asked how much work she and Dave had done on the house overall, Nicki replied: "We gutted it. A builder was already doing it up and had secured planning permission to convert it from two flats back into a house.

"We had RSJs [rolled steel joists] put in, took the back off and added a kitchen extension, which opens on to the garden. We also built at the sides and put in en suites. Nothing of the original house remains, apart from the staircase."

Among the new additions to her home, Nicki has revealed that she's got her very own "panic room", which is essentially a wooden chest with storage space. "We've got bird food, cushions and blankets inside," she quipped in an interview. "I call it the panic room because if anything ever happened, we would dive into it."