Jules Hudson discovers 500-year-old treasure hidden at historic home

Jules Hudson has made an unexpected discovery. Taking to Instagram, the Escape to the Country star revealed a major find, after getting to work on renovations at his Herefordshire home.

WATCH: Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson reveals hidden treasure at 16th-century home

Explaining that he'd headed into the attic to remove some "nasty hardboard stud walls" that were hiding his water tank, Jules, 55, took fans behind the scenes. "Now, have a look at that," he said, panning the camera onto a hidden door that's at least 500 years old.

"It dates back to about 1580 so the carpenters that made this – that built it – were probably talking about the latest scandal concerning Queen Elizabeth I. But, what's really fascinating is this…" he continued.

© Instagram Jules gave fans a glimpse of the hidden door in his attic

"If you look at this door, which I think is made of elm – you can usually tell that it's elm by how broad the boards are – but look at this: one, two, three, four, five keyholes!

"Five keyholes for five separate locks and probably five separate owners because back in the day, when you moved house you didn't take the door with you," Jules added. "You took the lock because the lock was the most valuable thing. If you were lucky enough to own a lock you were likely going somewhere."

After zooming in on the mysterious door, Jules, 55, noted that he still had work to do and would be taking down some other walls soon, which would allow light to shine upon the space for the first time in, likely, "the best part of a century".

A discovery that's sparked excitement, Jules' followers insisted that he keep sharing updates on social media. "Absolutely loved this post! I'm dying to see what is behind the door!" wrote one. "Very interesting, you must keep us updated " penned a second. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Come on Jules, open that door!"

© Instagram The TV star moved to the countryside in 2012

The proud owner of a two-up-two-down cottage, Jules moved to the countryside in 2012. He was joined by his wife Tania, and their son, Jack. A former farmhouse, the TV presenter and his wife have since spent an estimated £100,000 on renovations.

Speaking to The Times in 2020, Jules reflected on their move to Herefordshire. "We knew what we were looking for — something with space, something with outbuildings," he began. "And having its own plot was really important to me. Having that little cushion around you is the thing for me."

© Photo: Instagram Jules lives with his wife Tania and their son Jack

Recalling that the property was "tired" when they bought it, Jules was delighted to learn that "The house was brilliantly saved from demolition back in the 1970s by a very enterprising couple.

"They laid out the gardens, then went around preserving the house. It was liveable when we bought it, but it was very tired," he mused.

© @thejuleshudson / Instagram Jules' home dates back to 1580

After getting to work on renovations, Jules and his family managed to transform their property, and while the presenter is still working on it, they've certainly made it feel like home.