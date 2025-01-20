Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson reveals unseen corner of Herefordshire home

Jules Hudson made his escape to the country in 2012. The presenter, who describes London as "very claustrophobic", moved to a two-up, two-down cottage in Herefordshire with his wife, Tania, and their son, Jack.

A former farmhouse, the BBC star has since expanded the property to have five bedrooms, spending an estimated £100,000 on renovations. Jules' home is certainly a showstopper, boasting a relaxed, country style, and he recently gave fans a glimpse of his charming lounge.

Taking to Instagram, Jules, 55, posed alongside his adorable cat. "Frank and I caught up with I Escaped to the country, as can you on BBCIPLAYER," he quipped in the caption, "and you don't need a lazy Tabby cat to do so either, but he will keep you warm!"

© Instagram Jules Hudson left London after finding the city "very claustrophobic"

As they cuddled up on the sofa, fans spied Jules's neutral interiors. A light and airy space with eggshell walls and hardwood floors, the broadcaster's living room is adorned with a few sentimental touches, including a framed photo of one of his labradors.

Jules has spoken openly about his move to the country, but he rarely shares snaps of his living room, so it came as a surprise. According to The Times, the 55-year-old and his wife have made the 16th-century property their own, while retaining a number of original features, including an ancient wooden door which has three keyholes and no lock.

© @thejuleshudson / Instagram The star resides with his wife Tania, and their son, Jack, in the converted farmhouse

"Locks used to be the most valuable part of a door," he told The Times. "So when people moved they would take the locks with them."

For Jules and his wife, Tania, moving to the country was about wanting to try something new. "We knew what we were looking for — something with space, something with outbuildings. And having its own plot was really important to me," he noted.

"The house was brilliantly saved from demolition back in the 1970s by a very enterprising couple. They laid out the gardens, then went around preserving the house. It was liveable when we bought it, but it was very tired."

For Jules, having a spacious garden has been a privilege. According to his official website, the father of one has "some two acres of lawns, woodland and borders" at his disposal, and it comes with a "framework of outdoor rooms".

© Naked West/Fremantle Jules is a keen gardener and spends time renovating his home and the surrounding acres

Back in 2018, Jules told the Express that his perfect day "is a nice, warm, sunny Sunday with myself, my wife, my son and our dogs all out gardening having a really lazy day."

He added: "I love it when there is no one to ring, no one to bother with and we are just immersed in the practicalities of being outdoors, getting mucky and transforming the garden."