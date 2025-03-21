Ellen DeGeneres' struggle to part with $29m Bel-Air mansion amid permanent US exit

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi cemented their move away from home by officially putting their Montecito villa on the market earlier this month.

The former talk show host, who is known for her love of buying and flipping property, has owned multiple homes in the States with her wife, but their Mediterranean-inspired beachfront hideaway was one of the last on their books to be listed in the wake of their emigration to the UK last year.

© Christopher Polk/E! Entertainmen Ellen and Portia have waved goodbye to the US

In the last few days, the property has been sold via Riskin Partners Estate Group for $5.2 million, an impressive increase from the asking price of $4.9m and a nice profit for the pair who bought the home in 2020 for $2.9m.

The mid-century villa was one of the last to be put up for sale, but Ellen and Portia already had another ongoing listing on the market: a Bel-Air mansion with a much heftier price tag.

Unlike their Montecito abode, however, finding a buyer hasn't been a speedy process.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 'iconic' Bel-Air home they can't sell

Their former home in Bel-Air remains on the market and is listed for $29.9 million on Zillow.

The property, known as The Brown House, is famous in the area having been designed and built by famed architect Richard Neutra and, similar to other homes in the area, comes with a stunning mid-century layout true to its original form.

It consists of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is 3,796 square feet in size. The stunning structure is "nestled in the prestigious enclave of Bel-Air", according to its listing.

Ellen and Portia, who wed in 2008, bought the home with the intention of restoring it and then re-selling, as they've done with many other houses in California in the past.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia have moved to the UK

"One of the most iconic homes to be built, it has undergone a meticulous restoration, thoughtfully revering Neutra's pioneering vision while integrating modern luxuries. A true encapsulation of living in a work of art," reads the description.

The beautiful property is also described as having incredible 180-degree views of Los Angeles, terrazzo flooring, Romanesque gardens, sweeping walls of glass and palatial rooms.

© Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres decided to leave the States last year

Similar to their villa, the mansion was built in the 1950s and, structurally, is a mid-century architecture lover's dream.

The Brown House has only changed owners a handful of times since it was designed, meaning it has even more exclusivity.

Ellen and Portia listed the home in 2022 before they decided to leave the States for $29 million but, eighteen months later, it was re-listed at a higher price point of $33.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

In the summer of 2024, around the time that Ellen and Portia bought a farmhouse in the Cotswolds to start a new life in the UK, they slashed the price down to the original and current price of £29.9m.