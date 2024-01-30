High-security celebrity homes: King Charles' panic room, Victoria Beckham's tunnel & more

Everyone wants to protect their families and their valuables from harm's way, but that is an even bigger concern for celebrities who are often targeted by burglars and stalkers.

That's why George Clooney has extensive security cameras on his grounds, Kim Kardashian has an on-site security pod at her gated community and Victoria Beckham has a secret underground escape tunnel. See stars who have gone above and beyond the traditional alarm or door camera with their home security - we're sure there are plenty more hidden security features we don't know about.

Victoria and David Beckham David and Victoria Beckham submitted planning permission to implement extra security measures at their Cotswolds home in 2020. They wanted to add a gatehouse with two security huts that would be manned 24 hours a day even when the couple weren't visiting, as well as an underground getaway tunnel. David's planning application stated: "The proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house. It will serve as a gatehouse to improve security for the occupants of the property."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank © Getty Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate has been home to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the past. To protect the royal residents, trained security officers are on site, with a former job application on The Historical Royal Palace's website stating the £26,000/per position includes diligent tasks such as keeping a log of daily events, CCTV watching and bag searching.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes © Dave J Hogan,Getty Before moving out of their family home in 2023, Rochelle Humes had given fans a peek at their impressive security system. While sharing a video of her daughters dancing around their kitchen, The Hit List star inadvertently revealed their CCTV system. On a wall-mounted TV, nine different cameras – including ones of her driveway and backyard – gave a full picture of their grounds to give them peace of mind.

King Charles and Queen Camilla © Tim Graham King Charles and Queen Camilla's summer home Highgrove House has a number of security features – some visible and some less obvious. Not only do they have a large stone wall around the perimeter and an aerial exclusion zone for civilian aircraft overhead, but the public footpath has also been removed. While photographer Arthur Edwards previously opened up about a run-in with the royal on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the public transport section of Highgrove House website reads: "It is just two miles from Tetbury to the Estate, but there is no proper public footpath." Inside, a secret panic room is also available to the heir and his wife.

Kim Kardashian © Getty Kim Kardashian already lives in a gated complex in Hidden Hills, but she has taken further measures to ensure her safety at home. In 2023, TMZ reported that the community had added more security guards to its staff. Plus, when The Kardashians star lived with her husband Kanye West, they reportedly had a 24/7 manned security pod in their garage to ensure no unexpected guests. When Vogue's Jonathan Van Meter visited the California property, he noted their "Pentagon-level security" and "forbidding front door." This was all alongside the traditional burglar alarms and outdoor cameras, of course.

Britney Spears © Photo: Instagram Despite having heightened security for her wedding with Sam Asghari in 2022, Britney Spears' home was still not impenetrable. After her ex-husband Jason Alexander trespassed on their big day, the Lucky singer reportedly got a new set of security guards. In the New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears documentary, former employee of Black Box Security Alex Vlasov also alleged there were "audio recording devices" in the singer's bedroom during her 13-year conservatorship.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi © Getty Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were inside their Montecito mansion when burglars targeted the property and got away with high-value jewellery. TMZ reported that the couple immediately implemented better security in the aftermath. They are thought to have hired a new security company with armed patrol guards and installed cameras around the property.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson © Getty Images Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson live at Royal Lodge where they are not only sheltered from prying eyes thanks to the gates and long driveway but also have a security team to turn away uninvited guests. According to a report by the National Audit Office, Andrew's estate has police security accommodation to allow their team to stay overnight.

George and Amal Clooney © Jacopo Raule After their 2014 wedding, George Clooney and his wife Amal purchased a £10 million nine-bedroom manor house in Sonning, Berkshire. One of the first things he sought to change at the Grade II listed Aberlash House was the security weaknesses. Back in 2015, he got planning permission approved for an extensive CCTV system that included ten security cameras around the house, and more installed on 18-foot wooden poles around the perimeter of the property's four-acre grounds. We imagine these security measures have been updated since then.

