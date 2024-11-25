Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito neighbours abandon home for Cotwolds in surprising move

Some neighbourhoods across the world are known to be celeb hot spots, and it appears as though Ellen DeGeneres is swapping one sought-after location in America for the UK equivalent.

The comedian and former talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi have counted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among her neighbours – as well as Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and more – for several years in Montecito, but she has been house-hunting in the Cotswolds, England.

© Getty The couple have reportedly moved to the Cotswolds

According to TMZ, Ellen and Portia have already secretly relocated to the leafy quintessentially English location, where they were spotted at Jeremy Clarkson's pub The Farmer's Dog just outside Burford alongside Natalie Imbruglia and James Blunt.

People reported that the couple began their search in the Cotswolds in October ahead of the US election. Democrat Ellen had thrown her support behind Kamala Harris' campaign and reportedly vowed to leave the US should Republican Donald Trump win.

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres rehomed a chicken with her neighbours Harry and Meghan

It seems she has followed through with her vow after the election took place in early November.

She joins several other stars who call the Cotswolds home. David and Victoria Beckham have a £12 million country bolthole near Chipping Norton, while Kate Moss lives in a Grade II listed house in Little Faringdon.

Ellen's homes

Ellen is known for her love of restoring and flipping homes, many of which have been in the Montecito neighbourhood.

"The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house… and then…" she recalled to Architectural Digest in 2011, as Portia quipped: "Another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."

Her recent property portfolio has included a $70 million home in Carpinteria, a $29 million Bel Air mansion formerly owned by designer Tom Ford, and Rancho San Leandro ranch, which she bought for $7.2 million in 2017 before selling it a year later and purchasing it again in 2021.

In 2022, the couple flipped another two homes in the area. The first was a three-bedroom home known as Villa Tragara, which they paid $21 million for before selling it for $36 million.

The second was a 1915 Montecito cottage they snapped up for $5.4 million and placed back on the market for $5.85 million.

Sussexes' home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live' in an £11 million home in Montecito known as Chateau of Riven Rock. After stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, they purchased the residence which boasts a main house, a guest house, a children's house in the garden and an outdoor swimming pool.

© Instagram Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

They now share their home with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking about the purchase, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," she told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

